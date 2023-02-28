The Cascade Room Marks 15th Year with New Chef, Food and Drink Menus

The Goods from The Cascade Room

Vancouver, BC | The Cascade Room is toasting its 15th anniversary by welcoming Chef Darrel Ahenakew to the family and debuting creative new dishes and drinks including a revamped Happy Hourmenu at the Mount Pleasant gastrolounge (2616 Main Street).

Available between 4 and 6 p.m. daily and all day on Mondays, The Cascade Room’s Happy Hour food menu features an array of snacks and share plates such as Duck Confit Rilletes (crostini, Dijon mustard, pickled onion), $9; one half pound of Salt Spring Island Mussels (baguette, rotating broth), $10; and Guinness-glazed Grilled Steak Skewers with chimichurri aioli, $11; in addition to:

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes (chive crème fraiche), $7;

Panko-Crusted House Pickles (jalapeño ranch dip), $7;

Marinated Warm Mixed Olives, $7;

Poutine (beef and onion gravy, Kennebec chips, cheese curds), $9; add bacon 3, roasted or fried chicken $5;

Trio of Crostini (edamame hummus and goat cheese, whipped ricotta and roasted tomato, red pepper mostardo and smoked cheddar), $9;

Free-Range Chicken Wings (salt & pepper, buffalo, or spiced soy glaze), $14; add choice of stilton or jalapeño ranch dip $1.5;

Charcuterie (two artisan cured meats, two cheeses, chutney, olives, pickles, crostini), $18.

GM/Bar Manager Karen Burton presides over a Happy Hour Drink Menu that includes 16 oz sleeves ($5) and 20 oz pints ($6) of Main St. Brewing craft beer, three rotating cocktails on tap and Pimm’s & Lemonade for $9 as well as Volcanic Hills Viognier and Gamay Noir and Dominio Espinal Rosado by the glass (5 oz $6 / 8 oz $9) and bottle ($30) and Ruffino Prosecco by the glass (5 oz $7) and bottle ($35).

Originally from Saskatoon, Ahenakew pursued his passion for culinary arts in Vancouver and honed his chops in notable local kitchens like CinCin Ristorante + Bar, Il Giardino, El Santo and Tutto before joining the team at Cascade, where he fully indulges his desire to showcase the full bounty of BC’s farms, fields and oceans.

Since coming to Cascade, Ahenakew has affixed his stamp on the dinner menu via inventive dishes like Salmon Tartare (edamame whipped ricotta, cured egg yolk, squid ink tapioca crisp), Burrata Salad (grilled radicchio, candied pecans, passionfruit-lemon vinaigrette), Hanger Steak (red chimichurri, pommes frites, roasted tomato, arugula) and Pan-Seared King Oyster Mushroom (crispy fried delicata squash, butternut risotto, pickled shimeji mushrooms, porcini demi-glace), among others.

Named in honour of the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood formerly known as Brewery Creek that was home to the original Vancouver Brewery and its flagship beer Cascade (‘the beer without peer’), The Cascade Room first opened its doors in the fall of 2007 and quickly established itself as a top-shelf destination for cocktails and late-night libations.

Fifteen years later, The Cascade Room continues to cement its spot as a staple of the city’s hospitality scene thanks to its abiding convivial vibe, casual-yet-elevated cuisine and a bar program that showcases BC’s best craft beer, Old and New world wines, signature and classic cocktails and a carefully curated collection of whisk(e)ys and spirits from all corners of the globe.

“We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has been a part of the continuing story of The Cascade Room,” says Co-Owner Nigel Pike. “We’re excited to introduce friends, family and first-timers alike to a new gastro-lounge experience in the heart of Mount Pleasant as we write a new chapter and build on the things that have made The Cascade Room a fixture for so many years.”

To make a reservation for Happy Hour or Dinner service at The Cascade Room, click here.