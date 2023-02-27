Check Out These March Highlights from STRETCH Yoga

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here is what Stretch Yoga has to offer for the month of March, 2023:

Workshops & Masterclasses

Inversions & Arm Balances Masterclass with Vanessa Bourget

An all-levels two hour masterclass of preparatory drills, sound techniques, and guided play that will help you understand and practice inversions and arm balances like handstand, flying pigeon, headstand, forearm stand, and crow. There will be options for total beginners as well as advanced variations for more seasoned practitioners. Expect warm-up, discussion, practice, and lots of fun. Bring your questions and upside down dispositions!

Sunday, March 5th, 2-4 PM. $35 Early Bird, $40 Day Of. Link to purchase >>

Rocket 3 90-Minute Practice with Risto Duggan

Join us for our monthly 90-min practice introducing and refining the Rocket 3 sequence. This specially expanded timeframe will allow space to explore and workshop the many challenges and delights offered by this practice. Expect to come back down to earth feeling strong, energized, and with an appreciation for how all of the Rocket Practices (1, 2 & 3) work together to get you where you want to go!

Saturday, March 25th, 2-3:30 PM. $25 Early Bird, $30 Day Of. Link to purchase >>

Featured Weekly Classes & Teachers

New class alert: We now offer two classes during the week at 4:30pm.

Join us Wednesdays 4:30 – 5:45pm for FLOW YOGA with Kate Gillespie.

Join us Thursdays 4:30 – 5:45pm for FLOW YOGA with Samaneh Asgharzadeh.

Join us Wednesdays 4:30 – 5:45pm for FLOW YOGA with Kate Gillespie.

Join us Thursdays 4:30 – 5:45pm for FLOW YOGA with Samaneh Asgharzadeh.