Community News / Yaletown

Yaletown’s ‘Cibo Trattoria’ Now Offering Two Exciting New Menus

Portrait

The Goods from Cibo Trattoria

Vancouver, BC | Cibo Trattoria celebrates dining in groups and pairs with two brand new menus: La Famiglia and Date Night. Guests and their closest connections are invited to explore both of these menus, unique with many delicious favourites and new dishes to choose from.

La Famiglia Menu
With a variety of pasta dishes to choose from, there is something for everyone in the group. Guests are encouraged to visit in groups of two, four, six or eight (at $30 per person) to enjoy this new menu at Cibo Trattoria. Just a few dishes to mention are: Prawn Linguine Aglio Olio, Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs and Burrata. Available Thursdays. The full menu can be viewed here.

Date Night Menu
Date planning just got easier with Cibo Trattoria’s new Date Night menu made just for couples and friends looking for a special outing. For $89 per couple, a variety of delicious rustic Italian dishes will be available to satisfy the palates of many. One complimentary bottle (187ml) of Prosecco will be given to each guest upon arrival. Some of the dishes to follow are: Carpaccio, Octopus, Zucchini Carbonara, Ravioli, and two delightful dessert options. Available Fridays and Sundays. The full menu can be viewed here.

Cibo Trattoria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-602-9570 | WEBSITE
