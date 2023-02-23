Gooseneck Hospitality is Now Hiring!

The Goods from Gooseneck Hospitality

Vancouver, BC | Gooseneck Hospitality is looking to expand our team! We’re currently hiring for all positions in both front & back of house.

Gooseneck Hospitality (the team behind Bufala Edgemont, Bufala Kerrisdale, Bells & Whistles Fraser, Bells & Whistles Dunbar, and Lucky Taco) is growing and we need some awesome people to join our fun group of restaurants. We have two new establishments opening this spring in the River District of Vancouver, and the busy summer season will arrive for all the restaurants before we know it! We’re looking for people who are well-spoken, energetic, comfortable with working in a high volume establishment, and have a strong work ethic.

We offer competitive wages, full benefits, discounts at all of our restaurants, and celebrate our diverse and inclusive team. Working within Gooseneck Hospitality offers room for career growth with an ever-growing company throughout greater Vancouver. Gooseneck recently was made a top-three provincial finalist for the Employee First Award by the BC Tourism & Hospitality Conference. Gooseneck also holds frequent leadership seminars for senior employees & management staff. Lastly, we as a company engage in various forms of charitable work and welcome staff involvement. We support the BC Hospitality Foundation, do semi-annual clothing drives through our restaurants, and run a charitable reservation program where all donations for table reservations go directly to local charities.

Do you thrive in fast-paced environments, love the challenge of solving problems, and excel at multitasking? Do you hold yourself to a high standard of professionalism and attention to detail? If the answer to these questions is yes, we’re hoping you can join our team!

Please send over your resume and a bit about yourself to [email protected]. We kindly request you include two references whose confidentiality will be upheld upon request.