Experienced Cook Sought for the Farmer’s Apprentice and Grapes & Soda Team

Vancouver, BC | Join our team! Farmer’s Apprentice and Grapes & Soda are looking for a full-time cook. Applicants should have 3-4 years experience as a cook, as well a passion for working with seasonal produce and ethically sourced proteins. If you are a career-driven individual with a strong work ethic who thrives in a collaborative team environment, please send your resume to [email protected].

Farmer's Apprentice
Neighbourhood: West Side
1529 West 6th | 604-620-2070 | WEBSITE
