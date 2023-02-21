Experienced Cook Sought for the Farmer’s Apprentice and Grapes & Soda Team

The Goods from Farmer’s Apprentice and Grapes & Soda
Vancouver, BC | Join our team! Farmer’s Apprentice and Grapes & Soda are looking for a full-time cook. Applicants should have 3-4 years experience as a cook, as well a passion for working with seasonal produce and ethically sourced proteins. If you are a career-driven individual with a strong work ethic who thrives in a collaborative team environment, please send your resume to [email protected].
Neighbourhood: West Side
1529 West 6th | 604-620-2070 | WEBSITE
