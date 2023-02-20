Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

PiDGiN on the Lookout for a Chef de Partie to Join Their Close-Knit Kitchen Team

Vancouver, BC | PiDGiN is looking for a new chef de partie to join our close-knit kitchen team, 4-5 days per week. We’re offering a very competitive annual salary, in addition to benefits and tips.

At PiDGiN, we are a small family and every role is incredibly important to us. Experience and passion are musts for this role. Our staff members’ well-being is very important to us.

Please send your resumes to work [at] pidginyvr.com.

PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St. | 604-620-9400 | WEBSITE
