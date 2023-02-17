Tacofino Announces New Breakfast Menu at Tacofino Oasis

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Great news morning people, you no longer have the arduous task of having to wait until lunch to enjoy your favourite tacos, burritos and tots. Tacofino is excited to announce their first ever breakfast menu, coming late this February.

“We’ve had so many requests to serve breakfast over the years,” says Berenice Balbuena, Tacofino’s Burrito Bar Operations Manager. “It’s been a long time in the works, and with Oasis being located right in the heart of the financial district, it made a ton of sense for us to start here.”

The new breakfast menu will feature three breakfast tacos (Chorizo & Egg, Potato & Egg, Beef and Egg), three breakfast burritos (Chorizo and Egg, Egg, Tofu Burrito), as well as coffee.

“We at Tacofino are over the moon with excitement to be introducing our first ever breakfast menu,” says Gino Di Domenico, Tacofino’s Managing Partner. “We made the breakfast food that we want to eat, and we couldn’t be prouder of the hard work our team has put into creating it. The downtown area is in for a real treat and we can’t wait for everyone to try it out and see for themselves.”

Breakfast items will be available beginning Wednesday, February 22nd, at Tacofino Oasis (1050 W Pender St #122) and will be served Monday to Friday from 8-11am.