Community News / Downtown

Tacofino Announces New Breakfast Menu at Tacofino Oasis

Portrait

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Great news morning people, you no longer have the arduous task of having to wait until lunch to enjoy your favourite tacos, burritos and tots. Tacofino is excited to announce their first ever breakfast menu, coming late this February.

“We’ve had so many requests to serve breakfast over the years,” says Berenice Balbuena, Tacofino’s Burrito Bar Operations Manager. “It’s been a long time in the works, and with Oasis being located right in the heart of the financial district, it made a ton of sense for us to start here.”

The new breakfast menu will feature three breakfast tacos (Chorizo & Egg, Potato & Egg, Beef and Egg), three breakfast burritos (Chorizo and Egg, Egg, Tofu Burrito), as well as coffee.

“We at Tacofino are over the moon with excitement to be introducing our first ever breakfast menu,” says Gino Di Domenico, Tacofino’s Managing Partner. “We made the breakfast food that we want to eat, and we couldn’t be prouder of the hard work our team has put into creating it. The downtown area is in for a real treat and we can’t wait for everyone to try it out and see for themselves.”

Breakfast items will be available beginning Wednesday, February 22nd, at Tacofino Oasis (1050 W Pender St #122) and will be served Monday to Friday from 8-11am.

Tacofino Oasis
Neighbourhood: Downtown
22-1050 W Pender St. | 604-428-8453 | WEBSITE
Tacofino Announces New Breakfast Menu at Tacofino Oasis
Tacofino Announces Dry-January Initiative in Support of Coast Mental Health Foundation

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Mahony’s Tavern Convention Centre Re-Opening Soon at Canada Place

Botanist’s Lead Bartender, Jeff Savage, On Balance, Simplicity, and Connecting

There’s More Than 100 Reasons to Check Out the “100 Amigos” Art Show, Opening Jan. 27

A Look Inside Archer, Now Open in Downtown Vancouver

A Look Inside Fat Mao’s New Downtown Location

Reflecting on Six Decades of Art Collecting with Hy’s President & CEO, Neil Aisenstat

Popular

Mahony’s Tavern Convention Centre Re-Opening Soon at Canada Place

Celebrating One Year in Mackenzie Heights: Nine Questions with Gallerist, Mónica Reyes

Scout List Vol. 595

Flourist Introduces New Items and a New Head Baker

Thierry’s ‘Fêtes Des Beignets’ Returns Friday, February 17

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Old Bird Chinese Bistro Presents ‘Miss Wong in London’ Pop-Up Dinner Exclusive
Community News / East Vancouver

Flourist Introduces New Items and a New Head Baker

2 Places
Community News / Yaletown

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Brings New Breakfast and Happy Hour Menus
Community News / North Vancouver

Spend the Family Day Long Weekend Warming Up with Windfall Cider