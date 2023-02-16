Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Brings New Breakfast and Happy Hour Menus

The Goods from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Vancouver, BC | Breakfast and brunch are meals universally loved by many and are increasingly becoming more and more popular. Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar has revamped their Breakfast offerings and is excited to share them with guests. Happy Hour offerings have evolved and more time has been added to enjoy them!

New Breakfast Offerings

With seven different dishes to choose from alongside café and cocktail creations, there is something for every taste on the new and improved Breakfast menu. Just a few offerings to mention are a classic Uva Breakfast, Three Egg Omelet, Vegetarian Benedict and Signature Buttermilk Pancakes. The full menu can be viewed here.

Happy Hour – New Times and Menu

Why not make everyone’s favourite time of day even happier? Alongside Uva’s regular Daily Happy Hour, from 2 to 5pm, they’ve added a Late Night option from 9pm to close, Sunday to Thursday. Patrons are invited to come on down and take advantage of the new menu!

What is better than personal pizzas? Personal pizzas on Happy Hour! Patrons can now enjoy a variety of different Personal Sized Pizzas at just $7 each during Happy Hour. Additional food options have also been added, such as Meat Balls, Fries and Wings. The full menu can be viewed here.