Thierry’s ‘Fêtes Des Beignets’ Returns Friday, February 17

The Goods from Thierry

Vancouver, BC | Inspired by the French Quarter of New Orleans, Chef Thierry Busset and his team invite you to celebrate Mardi Gras with our traditional beignets.

A beloved family recipe, our sugar-dusted beignets will be available at both our Alberni Street and Mount Pleasant locations beginning February 17th through March 9th, between 11am and 8pm.

Half Dozen Beignets
includes selection of one dipping sauce

Chocolate
Caramel
Raspberry Jam

$13.95

Thierry
West End
1059 Alberni St.
Thierry (Mt. Pleasant)
Mt. Pleasant
265 East 10th Ave.
