Taste the Wild at Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort

The Goods from Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort

Mount Waddington A, BC | Canadian Wilderness Resort, Nimmo Bay, introduces a new experience focused entirely on bringing wild culinary experiences to guests in a luxurious remote setting.

Nimmo Bay Resort has been producing world class food and beverage for over 40 years. In 2022, this iconic coastal retreat introduced a unique culinary package perfect for all food and drink enthusiasts who wants to indulge in a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in the wild. Guests can expect to take a journey through their senses, enhanced with learning and tasting opportunities that reconnect them with the delicacies of nature.

“From the moment you step foot on the dock, it is clear that a visit to this remote luxury retreat is a culinary experience first and then a wilderness adventure. Every excursion is an excuse for a gourmet picnic, and every meal is an opportunity for them to exceed your expectations.” – Dawn Postnikoff, Edible Vancouver Island and Guest of Nimmo Bay

This single-day experience is booked in addition to Nimmo Bay’s inclusive package and infuses one day of the trip with experiential culinary themed excursions and activities. Land and sea will come alive through food and beverage as the elite team at Nimmo Bay guide you in adventures that elevate both connection to place and palate. The intimate resort boasts a world-class, highly knowledgeable team who will prepare dishes and drinks beyond your wildest expectations while showing off the wonders of the wild pantry at their doorstep. With a gentle ocean breeze at your back and surrounded by endless wilderness, this is a culinary experience like no other.

Nimmo Bay’s Taste the Wild package is designed to entice all those who seek to indulge in an over-the-top, bucket list worthy culinary adventure in the middle of nowhere.

Book your stay at Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort by visiting www.nimmobay.com/. More details about the new Taste the Wild one-day enhancement can be found here.