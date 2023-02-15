Community News / Main Street

Novella’s Adjacent ‘Day Market’ Grocer Now Open on Main Street

Vancouver, BC | Mount Pleasant’s newest coffee bar, Novella, is now inviting guests to step through their sliding doors into its brand new adjacent Day Market. The curated 250 square-foot grocer features shelves stocked full of curated fresh and dry goods, from sourdough and bread loaves baked in-house by sous chef Ward Van Donselaar, coffee beans by House of Funk to seasonal produce from local farmers, and artisanal products from Canadian makers.

“We’ve always wanted Novella to simultaneously be a coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer, and the Day Market brings our full vision to life,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Vignette, Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines. “We also wanted to ensure our Day Market was accessible for not only our diners, but for the people who live in the Mount Pleasant community. Pick up some freshly baked bread in the morning, or browse through our eclectic collection of handmade items from talented folks from across the country. There are lots of stories and gems to be found in our collection.”

Novella’s Day Market will be open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It has a separate entrance from the outside, right next to Novella, in addition to the adjoining clay-coloured door inside the dining room.

Current fresh goods include: Van Donselaar’s popular country-style sourdough, used in a number of Novella and Bar Susu dishes; his sprouted loaf; a rotating loaf each day of the week; and handcrafted cheese from Maple Ridge’s Golden Ears Cheesecrafters.

Dry goods include: coffee beans by House of Funk Roasting Co.; flour, grains, and beans from Flourist; pasta from North Vancouver’s InGrain Pastificio Inc.; tea from Cultivate; nut butters from MUMGRY; and beautiful local honey by Mellifera Bees.

There will also be canned and pickled delicious options, including Manitoba’s famous Elman’s pickles and mustards, and a whole line-up of tinned seafood by Scout Canned Goods.

“Our selection will likely evolve with the seasons, as well as with guest feedback,” adds Amanda Work, general manager of Novella. “We hope to have even more produce options from our local farms in the spring and summer. And for those who love our floral installation, we’ll definitely be stocking dry flower bouquets from The Wild Bunch. And down the line, you may see speciality items on the shelves, such as Chef Gus’s famous Elderflower Vinaigrette or Nate Pacheco’s in-house charcuterie, such as sausages, cured bacon, and pate.”

For more information, please visit www.novellacoffeebar.com.

Novella Coffee Bar
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2650 Main St. | 604-428-6711 | WEBSITE
Imminent ‘Vignette’ is Hiring Server Assistants and Host(ess)’s

