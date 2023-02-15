Coffee Roastery Modus on the Hunt for a Creative & Passionate Baker

The Goods from Coffee Roastery Modus

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for a part time Baker to join our tight and talented team. This will be a 2-3 weekday gig.

The lead baker role means you will be running it wholly, so someone with a passion for quality food and creativity would be the right fit. This is a self-regulating role and you will essentially have full reign on the dynamic rotating baked selection. BOH food service is included, and everyone at Modus is trained on the essentials of how to make coffee properly, as well.

We are a BIPOC owned, all-inclusive and independent business, and we welcome everyone. Apply in confidence to Jess [email protected] and tell us about yourself, or drop by.