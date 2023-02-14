Naramata’s Elephant Island Winery is Seeking a Tasting Room Manager

The Goods from Elephant Island Winery

Naramata, BC | Do you love creating enchanting experiences around food and wine? We want you! We are currently seeking a creative and dynamic ‘Ringmaster’ to lead our Tasting Room and Farm Hospitality Program. The successful candidate will have a skill set and experiences that bridge staff management, marketing, sales and ‘magic making’.

JOB SUMMARY:

Responsible for delivering all aspects of Tasting Room operations from the grind, to the inspirational. The Tasting Room Manager is in charge of conducting tastings, hiring staff, training, mentoring and terminating staff. They are also responsible for inventory, product administration and on-site sales, goal setting, and reporting functions. All with an equal dose of fun, artistry and wine! Creating spaces and experiences that memories are made around. Leading a team dedicated to providing genuine customer service, a hallmark of our brand ethos. Growing practices that grow loyal customer ambassadors. And creating an experience that makes our wine the hero in our guest’s story.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

ADMINISTRATIVE:

– scheduling tasting room staff;

– communicating hours of operation on all relevant platforms;

– creating reservation templates;

– responding to all customer enquiries:

– generating, maintaining and reporting regularly tasting room metrics;

OPERATIONAL:

– delivering wine education, tastings and sales, always immersed in service and leading by

example;

– oversee day-to-day floor operations;

– supervising staff via collaborative team-based framework;

– dreaming, planning and producing experiences that memories are built from;

– delivering tasting room staff training, including organizing education + field studies;

– fulfilling online orders and shipments;

– tasting room merchandising;

– showcasing guest experiences through social media and networking;

– ensuring compliance with the latest safety policies and procedures.

TERM/SCHEDULE:

This is a seasonally permanent, from March 1st through October 31st. Schedule will be based on an average work week of 37.5 hrs, Tuesday to Saturday, 9am-5pm (with flex).

PAY:

Commensurate with experience.

Base pay of $22 – $24 per hour, plus gratuities.

Extended health and dental program.

Subsidized housing may be available upon request.

Fantastic wine, food and farm education opportunities.

Please submit resume to [email protected]. Applications accepted until Wednesday, March 1st, 2023. Successful candidates will be contacted to schedule interviews Monday, March 6th, 2023.