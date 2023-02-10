Thierry Chocolaterie Patisserie Café Seeking Savory Chef

The Goods from Thierry Chocolaterie Patisserie Café

Vancouver, BC | Thierry offers a contemporary approach to the finest handcrafted chocolates, macarons, pastries, and desserts. With two locations currently open in downtown Vancouver and Mount Pleasant, and a third slated to open in West Vancouver this year, Thierry is looking to add an experienced Savory Chef to their growing team.

Thierry Busset is widely regarded as one of the finest pastry chefs in North America. All their items are hand-made daily using only exceptional ingredients. Barista crafted espresso and liquid chocolate beverages are also a central part of the café, complimented by a selection of sandwiches, soup and savory offerings.

The Savory Chef will help to inspire, develop, oversee, and manage the savory program at all Thierry locations. The ideal candidate has knowledge of French cuisine, menu development and multi venue management. They are also a team player who works well under pressure in a dynamic and fast paced environment. If you are recognized for being team-oriented, motivated, energetic and organized, we invite you to apply.

Please click here to apply.

Thierry West End 1059 Alberni St. MAP

Thierry (Mt. Pleasant) Mt. Pleasant 265 East 10th Ave. MAP