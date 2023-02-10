Back to: Thierry Chocolaterie Patisserie Café Seeking Savory Chef
List Map

Thierry Chocolaterie Patisserie Café Seeking Savory Chef

Article
Opportunity Knocks

Thierry Chocolaterie Patisserie Café Seeking Savory Chef

Portrait

The Goods from Thierry Chocolaterie Patisserie Café

Vancouver, BC | Thierry offers a contemporary approach to the finest handcrafted chocolates, macarons, pastries, and desserts. With two locations currently open in downtown Vancouver and Mount Pleasant, and a third slated to open in West Vancouver this year, Thierry is looking to add an experienced Savory Chef to their growing team.

Thierry Busset is widely regarded as one of the finest pastry chefs in North America. All their items are hand-made daily using only exceptional ingredients. Barista crafted espresso and liquid chocolate beverages are also a central part of the café, complimented by a selection of sandwiches, soup and savory offerings.

The Savory Chef will help to inspire, develop, oversee, and manage the savory program at all Thierry locations. The ideal candidate has knowledge of French cuisine, menu development and multi venue management. They are also a team player who works well under pressure in a dynamic and fast paced environment. If you are recognized for being team-oriented, motivated, energetic and organized, we invite you to apply.

Please click here to apply.

Thierry
West End
1059 Alberni St.
MAP
Thierry (Mt. Pleasant)
Mt. Pleasant
265 East 10th Ave.
MAP
Thierry (Ambleside)
West Vancouver
1343 Bellevue Ave. (Opening soon)
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Sunja Link Does The Dishes

Scout List Vol. 595

Scout List Vol. 594

Celebrate National Pizza Day with BOGO Pizzas from Pizzeria Farina

Desiree Nielsen Does The Dishes

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Burnaby

Hart House Restaurant is Seeking a Sous Chef
Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

‘Carlino’ Italian Restaurant is Seeking a Day Manager
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Imminent ‘Vignette’ is Hiring Server Assistants and Host(ess)’s
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

AnnaLena is Looking to Add Experienced Sous Chef to Their Award-Winning Team