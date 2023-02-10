Opportunity Knocks / Burnaby

Hart House Restaurant is Seeking a Sous Chef

Portrait

The Goods from Hart House Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | Chef Raul is looking to hire a talented Sous Chef!

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Work with Executive Chef in creating brilliant and delicious menus
Schedule, supervise and train kitchen staff
Oversee kitchen operations
Maintain inventory and records of food, supplies and equipment

Job Requirements:

Food Safety Certificate
Two years experience as sous chef/supervisor
Solid butchery skills
Positive and supportive team player

Salary: $52,000.00 plus tips

Extended health Benefits
Free parking
Staff Meals

Email Chef Raul at [email protected] to apply.

Hart House Restaurant
6664 Deer Lake Ave. | 604-298-4278 | WEBSITE
