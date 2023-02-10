Hart House Restaurant is Seeking a Sous Chef

The Goods from Hart House Restaurant
Vancouver, BC | Chef Raul is looking to hire a talented Sous Chef!
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
Work with Executive Chef in creating brilliant and delicious menus
Schedule, supervise and train kitchen staff
Oversee kitchen operations
Maintain inventory and records of food, supplies and equipment
Job Requirements:
Food Safety Certificate
Two years experience as sous chef/supervisor
Solid butchery skills
Positive and supportive team player
Salary: $52,000.00 plus tips
Extended health Benefits
Free parking
Staff Meals
Email Chef Raul at [email protected] to apply.
6664 Deer Lake Ave. | 604-298-4278 | WEBSITE
