Hart House Restaurant is Seeking a Sous Chef

The Goods from Hart House Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | Chef Raul is looking to hire a talented Sous Chef!

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Work with Executive Chef in creating brilliant and delicious menus

Schedule, supervise and train kitchen staff

Oversee kitchen operations

Maintain inventory and records of food, supplies and equipment

Job Requirements:

Food Safety Certificate

Two years experience as sous chef/supervisor

Solid butchery skills

Positive and supportive team player

Salary: $52,000.00 plus tips

Extended health Benefits

Free parking

Staff Meals

Email Chef Raul at [email protected] to apply.