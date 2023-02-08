Scout List Vol. 595

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from now until the end of the month. Note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox by signing up for your subscription in the sidebar.

SOONER | Toronto’s Ducks LTD are gigging at the Wise Hall on Monday, February 13th, with Tough Age, of local label Mint Records. The former bring resounding echoes of the late eighties and nineties into a fresh, energetic and poignant sound that’s uniquely their own, and their latest album, Modern Fiction, is a solid and consistent confluence of jangly rhythmic chords, tight bass, and catchy hooks…Whereas, the Tough Age trio busts out earnestly fun guitar-pop that is simultaneously lighthearted and melancholic. Added up, it will be a really nice time. You should go! Tickets here.

Mon, Feb. 13 | Doors 7pm, show 8pm | The Wise Hall | $17.50 1882 Adanac St. MAP

EAT (AND COOK) WILD | Curious about cooking with wild BC ingredients but not sure where to start? Good news: beginning this month, EatWild has a solution for Vancouverites that doesn’t even involve getting out of the city…Dylan Eyers (EatWild Founder), Jody Peck (Wild Northern Way) and Mark Perrier – are cutting out the intimidation factor in the kitchen with their (almost) monthly series of Wild Game Cooking Classes, slated through the remaining winter and spring. Each class culminates in a special shared three-course dinner, and there is also the option to take advantage of Carano’s well-stocked bar, by enjoying a glass of something good while you’re cooking and/or eating (why not?) Class sizes are super small (as in, one dozen per session), so it’s no surprise that spaces for the first one (Monday, February 13th) are already in short supply. If you’re “game” to add some wild new cooking skills to your repertoire then act quickly and sign-up here.

Feb. 13, April 3 & May 1 | 6-9pm | Pizza Carano | $140 4241 Fraser St. MAP

VINTAGE MARKET | February is “blah”. You can’t change the weather (unfortunately) but you can shake things up in your home and closet, by picking up some cool new – and new-old – stuff from the Hero’s Welcome Vintage Market this Saturday. The Main Street bar will be hosting a line-up of local vendors selling new and vintage clothing, housewares, accessories, flowers and more. Even better: the kitchen will be open for snacks, and the beer will be a-flowing. Recruit some friends and make a day of it. Find out more.

Sat, Feb. 11 | 12-5pm | Hero's Welcome 3917 Main St. MAP

POP UP | Another good option for a pick-me-up this weekend: Kid Sister Skincare, along with creative buddies Shayelily Jewelry and Bronté Tolentino, are doing a pop-up thing at Shayelily’s new Main Street studio space on Sunday. There will be all sorts of nice (and nice-smelling) things to treat yourself to – and everything will be priced under $75 – from custom beading, to stick-n-poke tattoos, and an especially lovely limited edition “Indoorsy” scented candle by Kid Sister (smoked vanilla, firewood and oud, mmmmm…). Plus, free snacks courtesy of prosciutto + pine charcuterie. Sounds like a winning combination to us! DETAILS.

Sun, Feb. 12 | 1-8pm | SLJ Studios 2414 Main St. MAP

TAROT | Maybe a bit of guidance is what you’re seeking? Local empath, intuitive, and third generation healer, Quincee, is offering walk-in Tarot readings at Raven’s Veil this Saturday evening. “After studying under mystics and healers in South East Asia she dedicated herself to being in service to collective consciousness. Quincee acts as a guide, using tarot divination, esoteric and ancestral knowledge, as well as intuition to help you recognize your divinity, and align you with your soul’s purpose.” Sounds intriguing! No booking or prepayment is required and different timeframes are available. Simply show up at 831 Commercial Drive between 1pm and 7pm OR find yourself in the area and consider it a sign…DETAILS.

Sat, Feb. 11 | 1-7pm | Raven's Veil 831 Commercial Drive MAP

LOVE | Get it together now and you can get your Valentines hand-written on snappy looking cards and into the mailbox in time. Don’t go Hallmark. Here is a list of locals who do it right: Porchlight Press, Regional Assembly of Text, Paper Ya, Banquet Atelier & Workshop, and The Beautiful Project.

Porchlight Press 585 McLean Drive, Vancouver MAP

Regional Assembly of Text 3934 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3P2 MAP

Paper Ya Johnston St., Net Loft, Granville Island MAP

Banquet Atelier & Workshop 1249 Cartwright, Granville Island MAP

SELF | Now that you have sent love notes out to all of your Valentines, take a minute to focus on yourself! The Learnary can help. For the month of February, this little Hastings Sunrise shop is offering their help writing a letter to your future self. It’s easy: pull up a seat at the Curiosity Table for all the supplies you need, and jot down some advice, record a memory, ask yourself a question, remind yourself of a goal, or just tell yourself that you are a cool human. The Learnary will hold on to your letter until around this time next year, when they’ll pop it in the mail and send it right back to you. The $5 fee covers supplies, postage and handling. Find out more.

The Learnary 2643 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5K 1Z5 MAP

DECOMPRESS | So what if we’re expecting a little wet weather this weekend? Pull on that rain slicker and get outside for a bit of nature. We suggest a few hours on the trails at West Vancouver’s escapist Lighthouse Park. Forests are full of thick mosses, cool mushrooms and dramatic branches right now – not to mention fewer people. You might even see the beginnings of spring!

Lighthouse Park Lighthouse Park | West Vancouver, Beacon Lane, West Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

NOURISH | Spring is getting closer, but winter’s not done yet. Stay strong, take your vitamins, and eat well. The very best way to keep your immune system in tip-top shape is to feed it good food, and the best place to source the good stuff is from healthy soils as close to home as possible. Get your fill of fruits and veggies at the Winter Farmers Market. Look for kale, crisp apples, leeks, beets, potatoes and squash, as well as goodies like fresh eggs, bone broth, pickles and local honey. Thanks, farmers! DETAILS.

Saturdays | 10am-2pm | Riley Park Farmers Market Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

Sundays | 10am-2pm | Hastings Park Farmers Market Hastings Park (PNE) MAP

LAUGH | The Just For Laughs Vancouver (formerly Just For Laughs Northwest) festival kicks off next week (Thursday, February 16th) and brings with it a plethora of funny people. Headliner tickets are admittedly pricy, and big ticket shows are already selling out…but cheap laughs (as in, $15-20 per ticket) are also aplenty, if you’re willing to take the gamble. The fun continues straight through to the 25th at various venues, both big and tiny, across the city. Take a look at the JFL website for complete line-up deets.

Feb. 16-25 | Various times and locations (including The Biltmore) 2755 Prince Edward St. MAP

BOOK LAUNCH | Take a trip to the Beaty Biodiversity Museum after hours on Thursday, February 16th, to rub shoulders with fellow plant-curious folks at the launch of Pressed Plants, Making a Herbarium, a new book by the museum’s herbarium curator, Linda PJ Lipsen. In addition to running one of Canada’s biggest herbariums, Lipsen has been pressing plants for 16 years. Some words about the book, from the organizer: “Today, it is more important than ever that we document the Earth’s plant biodiversity during this critical period of climate change and rapid biodiversity loss. Pressed Plants will teach you how to press and preserve plants for fun, sustainable crafts, education and to help support scientists to carry out plant biodiversity research and conservation work.” Peruse the display, watch a plant pressing demonstration, go on a guided tour of the herbarium, meet the author and add a new signed volume to your home library…AND pick up a new hobby. Sounds like an evening well spent! Attendance is by donation. Find out more.