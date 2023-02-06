Celebrate National Pizza Day with BOGO Pizzas from Pizzeria Farina

The Goods from Pizzeria Farina

Vancouver, BC | Pizza is one of the most popular menu items at every celebration. So why not celebrate pizza as it deserves an extra special moment every year. And there’s no better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than a finger-licious BOGO offer at your favourite local joint…

Pizzeria Farina is offering Buy One Get One 50% off all day this Thursday, February 9th, with a selection from classic Margherita to the current special, Salsiccia e Pepe. Offer is valid for dine-in and take-out (order online).