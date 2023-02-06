Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

‘Carlino’ Italian Restaurant is Seeking a Day Manager

Vancouver, BC | Carlino, a Michelin-recommended Italian restaurant located in the Shangri-La hotel is looking for a Day Manager to join the team. This position will oversee breakfast and lunch service in an active floor role with a focus on facilitating the best possible guest experience by working collaboratively with the service team and back-of-house team. Responsibilities will also include varied administrative duties in collaboration with the management team.

You have:
● 2-3 years of management experience in a fast-paced, casual fine dining environment
● Wine knowledge preferred
● Contemporary cocktail knowledge preferred
● Reservations systems management experience
● A calm, kind demeanor when dealing with guests and team members
● Serving it Right certification

What you can expect from us:
● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four
● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu
● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off
● Extended health benefits including vision and dental
● A supportive, positive work environment
● KT Bonus Program
● Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Giovane Caffe & Bacaro, Farina a Legna, Motoretta, and more! This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with lots of room for growth, development, and advancement.

As an organization, we seek to inspire connection through meaningful hospitality experiences. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by taking ownership, being growth driven, and being humbly confident. Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Please email your resume to [email protected].

Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!

Carlino
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1115 Alberni St . | 604-695-1115 | WEBSITE
