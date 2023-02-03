Strange Fellows Brewing Announces ‘Neverless’ Non-Alcoholic Beer Release

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Just in time for Dry February, Strange Fellows Brewing is happy to present NEVERTHELESS – a delightfully refreshing & hoppy NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER! Now folks – be they sober, sober-curious or participating in Dry February – can enjoy the same quality and full flavour expected in any Strange Fellows beer but without the alcohol!

With such BIG flavour, hop character & aroma you won’t notice what’s missing, NEVERtheLESS is a classic refreshing Pale Ale in every way except(ional) for its absence of alcohol!

Regarding the beast in the corner,

So great that we cannot ignore her,

Delightful to share,

A breath of fresh air.

We thank her for keeping us sober!

NEVERTHELESS

Non-alcoholic Pale Ale

Bright / Refreshing / Hoppy

COLOUR Light golden

AROMA Citrusy / Fruity / Hoppy

CHARACTER Bright / Balanced / Hoppy

A.B.V. 0.5%

PAIRS WITH Fish & Chips / Burgers / Pizza

BREWER’S NOTES

This full bodied, aromatic, and flavorful Pale Ale is never-the-less non-alcoholic. Dry-hopped with some of the sexiest Northwest varieties, including Citra and Mosaic, you can expect aromas of tropical fruits and citrus. This is a very drinkable and satisfying craft example in a category traditionally dominated by offerings from macro producers using high tech means to process their light bodied beer.

HOPS Centennial, Citra, Mosiac

MALT German malted barley, Lactose

YEAST Irish Ale

IBU 15

OG 1.017

NEVERTHELESS will be available in cans and on tap in-house on Friday February 3rd, and around town as of Monday February 6th.