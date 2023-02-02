Luigi & Sons Honouring Valentine’s Day with Chef Designed Dinner Kit for Two

The Goods from Luigi & Sons

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate this special day with our dinner for two created by Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and his team. Pre-order now through February 12th. Orders can be scheduled for pick up beginning February 10th through 14th. *We will be open on Monday, February 13th for scheduled Valentine’s Day pre-orders.

Valentine’s Day Dinner Kit for Two, $199.99 Beef wellington made with pastry wrapped 12oz tenderloin, herb crepe and burgundy truffle Roast potatoes, rainbow carrots and a raspberry lychee mousse cake Foxly by Foxtrot Vineyards Pinot Noir – Okanagan Valley, BC

Our team is also happy to create a customized package to suit your needs. Please contact Luigi & Sons directly at 604-416-5443 to place your order, or email [email protected].