Back to: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Chef Thierry Busset’s Exclusive Collection
List Map

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Chef Thierry Busset’s Exclusive Collection

Article
Community News

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Chef Thierry Busset’s Exclusive Collection

Portrait

The Goods from Thierry

Vancouver, BC | Chef Thierry Busset and his team are pleased to announce our exclusive Valentine’s Day collection. Celebrate with a Romeo or Juliet cake, a box of our signature hand-crafted chocolates or our selection of limited edition macaron flavours.

Romeo & Juliet Cakes, $29.95 each

We are once again pleased to offer our Romeo and Juliet cakes for you and your loved one. Each cake serves two and is the perfect sweet treat to share this Valentine’s Day.

Romeo, Earl Grey Chocolate: Light chocolate sponge with Grand Marnier, chocolate mousse, earl grey whipped ganache and crisp earl grey meringe

Juliet, Raspberry Jasmine: Light sponge with jasmine, jasmine whipped ganache, raspberry gelee, and crisp meringue

Heart Shaped Chocolates

Our limited edition, hand-crafted heart shaped chocolates are the perfect gift for your Valentine. All three flavours are available for pre-order online as an add on to our chocolate gift boxes, or can be purchased in-store from February 10th through 14th.

White Chocolate with Mango Ganache
Milk Chocolate with Jasmine Ganache
Dark Chocolate with Earl Grey Ganache

Valentine’s Day Macaron, 3 pack for $8.95

Our selection of macaron flavours can be purchased in-store as a pack of three, or individually from February 10th through 14th. They will also be available for pre-order online as an add on into a sleeve of assorted macaron flavours.

Raspberry Jasmine
Strawberry Key Lime
Vanilla Bean

Pre-orders begin Wednesday, February 1st, online and in-store. Orders can be schedule for pick up from February 10th through 14th at both our Mount Pleasant and Alberni Street locations.

Thierry
West End
1059 Alberni St.
MAP
Thierry (Mt. Pleasant)
Mt. Pleasant
265 East 10th Ave.
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Desiree Nielsen Does The Dishes

Scout List Vol. 593

Join Ça Marche and Friends for a Four-Night Moules and Steak Pop-Up, Feb. 9-Mar. 2

Ten Restaurateurs Weigh In on Rising Prices and What They Mean for Diners

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Come On, Baby, Light My Fire with Maenam’s Bold Valentine’s Day Tasting Menus
Community News

Give a Sweet ‘Pizza’ Your Heart this Valentine’s Day, with Kafka’s Giant Heart-Shaped Cookies

2 Places
Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Unveils 2023 Valentine’s Day Collection of Perfect Sweets for Your Sweetheart
Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Celebrates Love with a ‘Berry’ Special Gin Release