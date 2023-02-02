Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Chef Thierry Busset’s Exclusive Collection

The Goods from Thierry
Vancouver, BC | Chef Thierry Busset and his team are pleased to announce our exclusive Valentine’s Day collection. Celebrate with a Romeo or Juliet cake, a box of our signature hand-crafted chocolates or our selection of limited edition macaron flavours.
Romeo & Juliet Cakes, $29.95 each
We are once again pleased to offer our Romeo and Juliet cakes for you and your loved one. Each cake serves two and is the perfect sweet treat to share this Valentine’s Day.
Romeo, Earl Grey Chocolate: Light chocolate sponge with Grand Marnier, chocolate mousse, earl grey whipped ganache and crisp earl grey meringe
Juliet, Raspberry Jasmine: Light sponge with jasmine, jasmine whipped ganache, raspberry gelee, and crisp meringue
Heart Shaped Chocolates
Our limited edition, hand-crafted heart shaped chocolates are the perfect gift for your Valentine. All three flavours are available for pre-order online as an add on to our chocolate gift boxes, or can be purchased in-store from February 10th through 14th.
White Chocolate with Mango Ganache
Milk Chocolate with Jasmine Ganache
Dark Chocolate with Earl Grey Ganache
Valentine’s Day Macaron, 3 pack for $8.95
Our selection of macaron flavours can be purchased in-store as a pack of three, or individually from February 10th through 14th. They will also be available for pre-order online as an add on into a sleeve of assorted macaron flavours.
Raspberry Jasmine
Strawberry Key Lime
Vanilla Bean
Pre-orders begin Wednesday, February 1st, online and in-store. Orders can be schedule for pick up from February 10th through 14th at both our Mount Pleasant and Alberni Street locations.
