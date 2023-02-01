Mon Paris Pâtisserie Unveils 2023 Valentine’s Day Collection of Perfect Sweets for Your Sweetheart

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Hit the sweet spot with elegant treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie this Valentine’s Day. Mon Paris pastry chef and owner Elena Krasnova presents a collection of spectacular cakes and charming chocolate creations, available to pre-order as of February 1st. In addition to boxes of her beloved chocolate bonbons, delicate macarons, and irresistible individual cakes, Mon Paris has created a heartwarming selection of edible gifts designed specifically with ‘love birds’ in mind. From show-stopping Heart-Shaped cakes, to gorgeous Potted Camellias made entirely of chocolate, to decadent Truffle Towers, Mon Paris’ exquisite treats are sure to impress.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2023 Valentine’s Day Collection

Cake

Available to preorder starting February 1st, for pick-up on February 12th or 14th.

• Heart-Shaped Love Birds Cake (serves two), $35: Fly away to a tropical paradise with each bite. Fresh mango compote and passionfruit mousse are layered on a vanilla biscuit.

Chocolate Gifts

• Truffle Tower, $27: Made for sharing, two layers of dark chocolate hearts and signature truffles are an elevated expression of love.

• Chocolate Potted Camellia, $30: An exquisite bloom made entirely from white, milk, and dark chocolate and accented with a signature champagne truffle.

• Chocolate High Heel, $35: For the shoe lover, an elegant milk-chocolate high-heel shoe accessorized with a daisy and adorned with champagne, mango, and passion fruit truffles.

• Louis Vuitton Chocolate Bag, $60: One of Mon Paris’ most popular gifts, the LV bag is made with quality Belgian milk chocolate and filled with seven signature truffles.

Chocolate Boxes

• 16 pieces, $36.50: A variety of bonbons in signature flavours enrobed in both dark and milk Belgian chocolate.

French Macarons

• 6 pieces, $15: The quintessential Parisian treat in signature Mon Paris flavours.

The 2023 Valentine’s Day collection is available to pre-order as of February 1, 2023 at Mon Paris Pâtisserie, and Heart-Shaped Love Birds Cakes are available for pick-up on February 12th and 14th (closed Monday, February 13th). Orders for seasonal treats, cakes, and Belgian chocolate bonbons can now be placed online at monparis.ca, in person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby), or by phone at 604-564-5665.