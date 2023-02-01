Give a Sweet ‘Pizza’ Your Heart this Valentine’s Day, with Kafka’s Giant Heart-Shaped Cookies

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | There’s nothing cheesy about Kafka’s beloved heart-shaped pizza cookie! This perfectly chewy eight-inch cookie is topped with classic candies and sweets, including Oreo pieces, chocolate Smarties, and marshmallows. Originally offered by-the-slice as an exclusive accompaniment to Kafka’s Ultimate ‘Kid’s’ Hot Chocolate for the 2023 Hot Chocolate Festival, this delightful treat has quickly become a fan favourite. Kafka’s pastry chef Adi Kesselman is offering the whole ‘pie’ — in the shape of a heart — exclusively for Valentine’s Day, by popular demand.

Kafka’s Big Heart ‘Pizza’ Cookie is priced at $24, and is available at Kafka’s Yaletown and Great Northern Way locations, February 10th through 14th, 2023.

Check out Kafka’s website to preorder the Big Heart ‘Pizza’ Cookie (order cutoff is February 9th) for pick-up at Kafka’s located at 577 Great Northern Way or 860 Richards St., from February 10th through 14th.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Great Northern Way) East Vancouver 120-577 Great Northern Way MAP