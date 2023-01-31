Back to: Desiree Nielsen Does The Dishes
List Map

Desiree Nielsen Does The Dishes

The registered dietitian, recipe developer, podcast host and cookbook author leads us on a day of indulgent plant-based eating and drinking around her East Van neighbourhood.
Article
The Dishes

Desiree Nielsen Does The Dishes

Portrait

Photo credit: Sophia Hsin

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

Desiree Nielsen is a local plant-based registered dietitian, recipe developer, host of The Allsorts Podcast, and author of the cookbooks Eat More Plants and Good For Your Gut. We like the way she thinks and talks about food, so we knew she’d have some good suggestions of what to eat and where to eat it…

Today, Nielson leads us on a day of indulgent plant-based eating and drinking around East Van, where she lives with her husband, two kids and “a very neglected vegetable garden”:

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

I’m rolling straight out of bed and heading to To Live For Bakery for an almond croissant before the line starts. I like my sweets not too sweet, and the almond croissant strikes a perfect balance between flaky and chewy that is definitely not easy to accomplish sans butter.

To Live For Bakery 1508 Nanaimo St. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Timbertrain also has a sneaky outpost called The Depot that’s right around the corner from Earnest Ice Cream. It’s a one-two punch. If we’re sitting a while, Platform 7 on Hastings has this lovely little secret garden out back and they make a killer soy cappuccino.

The Depot 551 McLean Dr. MAP
Earnest Ice Cream (Frances St.) 1485 Frances St. MAP
Platform 7 Coffee 2331 East Hastings St. MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

The Bun Bo Hue at Do Chay. There is nothing that a big steaming bowl of noodles can’t fix, and I like that they serve ample protein in this one because vegans cannot survive on vegetables alone!

Do Chay 1392 Kingsway MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

I don’t drink much these days, but I do love a good gin and tonic at Como Taperia, perhaps with some olives and a Pan Con Tomate. I always have a good time there and the food is exceptional – it almost makes me miss my Mt Pleasant era.

¿CóMO? Tapería 209 East 7th Avenue MAP

What’s for dinner?

If it’s grownups night, then anything they’re serving at Wild Thing Snack Bar on Powell Street, but always their chilli marinated cucumbers. I was a fan of this place from my first visit: super welcoming, vegetarian/vegan food and interesting natural wine. If I’m with the kids, it’s pizza night at Flourist for the vegan pie and an Aperol Spritz or Dickie’s ginger beer.

Wild Thing 1867 Powell St. MAP
Flourist 3433 Commercial St. MAP

What’s for dessert?

Tiramisu is my all-time favourite dessert and the vegan tiramisu at Pizzeria Grano is better than many non-vegan versions I’ve tried in the past. And if you haven’t tried it, the peanut butter cup pie at MILA is one of the best desserts in the city, hands down.

Pizzeria Grano 3240 Main St. MAP
MILA 185 Keefer St. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Suyo on Main Street has some of the best zero proof cocktails I’ve ever had. They taste like the real thing, cute ice cube included.

Suyo Modern Peruvian Restaurant & Bar  3475 Main St. MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

There’s More Than 100 Reasons to Check Out the “100 Amigos” Art Show, Opening Jan. 27

Scout List Vol. 593

Ten Restaurateurs Weigh In on Rising Prices and What They Mean for Diners

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

Fuel Up with the Farmer’s Apprentice End-of-the-Week Midday Feast

The Dishes

See more from The Dishes
The Dishes

Mike DiPietro Does The Dishes

We work up an appetite joining local photographer and man-about-town on his typical Sunday route along the Drive, "taking photos and popping in and out of places to fuel up"...

7 Places
The Dishes

Sophia Lin Does The Dishes

For this special Lunar New Year edition of 'The Dishes', we thought it would be fun to consult with Sophia Lin, owner of the Mt. Pleasant based 'modern Chinese bistro', to find which Vancouver restaurants (besides her own) she recommends for celebrating this auspicious occasion in proper gustatory style.

8 Places
The Dishes

Sebastian Cortez Does The Dishes

The owner of eponymous butcher shop, Sebastian & Co. Fine Meats, walks us through his ideal day of eating and drinking around the Greater Mainland.

7 Places
The Dishes

Erin Templeton Does ‘The Dishes’

Being a central part of the local independent business scene for so long (TWENTY years!), we knew that Erin would have some solid suggestions on what to eat around Vancouver...

10 Places