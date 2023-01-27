Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

AnnaLena is Looking to Add Experienced Sous Chef to Their Award-Winning Team

Portrait


Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena is currently looking to add a Sous Chef to their award-winning team. With a focus on evolving tasting menus, AnnaLena has designed a very special dining experience fuelled by creativity and virtuosity.

Our ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role, and is highly motivated and passionate about food.

If you would like to chat with us about the position, please respond to this post in confidence to [email protected]. Only suitable applicants will be contacted. We’re looking forward to meeting you. Cheers!

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
AnnaLena is Looking to Add Experienced Sous Chef to Their Award-Winning Team
Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

‘Their There’ Throws It’s Hat in the Ring for Your New Favourite Brunch Spot

Get Cozy with The Stable House Bistro’s Sunday ‘Abendessen’ Menu

Picking Grapes with Reverie Beall

The Floating Respite Within Easy Swimming Reach of Kits Beach

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

Popular

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

Mike DiPietro Does The Dishes

The Scout List Vol. 592

Bartender Alex Black Discusses New Chinatown Spot, Bagheera

Scout List Vol. 593

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Executive Chef Sought for Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery
Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

L’Abattoir is Growing their Team of Experienced Service Individuals
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou is Seeking an Experienced Line Cook
Opportunity Knocks

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Seeking a Sommelier for Their ‘Little River’ Floating Restaurant