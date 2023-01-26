Heads Up / Downtown

There’s More Than 100 Reasons to Check Out the “100 Amigos” Art Show, Opening Jan. 27

Portrait

Looking to squeeze some culture (and colour) into your week? How about one-hundred…The 100 Amigos art show opens downtown tomorrow (Friday, January 27th).

If you haven’t seen one of these exhibitions before, here’s the premise: 100 artworks by 100 artists, all working within the same 12″x12″ parameters and presented within the same space. From the organizers: “The collection aims to celebrate and uncover some of Vancouver’s most exciting visual artists from a full spectrum of disciplines. The artists are curated on skill and motive – not marketability – 100 Amigos provides artists the opportunity to create without bounds.”

It’s been a while (about two years) since the last exhibition. Show up Friday night to enjoy the art and all the makings of a proper opening party, including swanky canapes, DJ sets and, we have it on good authority, lots of Cinco. Find out more.

MNP Tower
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1021 West Hastings St.
There’s More Than 100 Reasons to Check Out the “100 Amigos” Art Show, Opening Jan. 27
