There’s More Than 100 Reasons to Check Out the “100 Amigos” Art Show, Opening Jan. 27

Looking to squeeze some culture (and colour) into your week? How about one-hundred…The 100 Amigos art show opens downtown tomorrow (Friday, January 27th).

If you haven’t seen one of these exhibitions before, here’s the premise: 100 artworks by 100 artists, all working within the same 12″x12″ parameters and presented within the same space. From the organizers: “The collection aims to celebrate and uncover some of Vancouver’s most exciting visual artists from a full spectrum of disciplines. The artists are curated on skill and motive – not marketability – 100 Amigos provides artists the opportunity to create without bounds.”

It’s been a while (about two years) since the last exhibition. Show up Friday night to enjoy the art and all the makings of a proper opening party, including swanky canapes, DJ sets and, we have it on good authority, lots of Cinco. Find out more.