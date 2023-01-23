Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

Executive Chef Sought for Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery

Portrait

The Goods from Quails’ Gate Winery

West Kelowna, BC | Are you an experienced Executive Chef who is looking to make a lasting legacy by working with world-class local ingredients to create wine-inspired culinary experiences?

Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery is ready to hand-pick a new Executive Chef.

At Quails’ Gate, great wine starts in the vineyard. We take that same thinking when sourcing ingredients at Old Vines Restaurant, supporting local farmers and consciously selecting the best our region has to offer. Our philosophy is of fresh simplicity: the menu is inspired by regional Okanagan and West Coast ingredients prepared in the classical tradition. In addition, as a winery restaurant, wine is always a key starting point when a new dish is being developed at Old Vines Restaurant.

As Executive Chef you will lead our experienced culinary team on the estate, overseeing all day-to-day preparation, production, quality of standards and staff development in the execution of our culinary vision. You will develop strategies, culinary programs and menus for Old Vines Restaurant, The Market at Quails’ Gate, and various catering and onsite special events.

This great culinary leadership position will be offered to an inspiring, hands-on leader who has proven culinary skills and has worked in a similar world-class kitchen environment. You will have strong organizational ability, passion for success and continuous improvement, strong advocacy for health and safety, and a clear focus on coaching and mentoring a team to reach their fullest potential.

If this opportunity speaks to you and what you are looking for next in your career, please apply and allow us to pick you to join our family.

Quails' Gate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
3303 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna | 250-769-4451 | WEBSITE
Executive Chef Sought for Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery
Picking Grapes with Franco Michienzi

There are 0 comments

Remote Hospitality in the Golden Triangle of BC: A Cook’s Reflection

Rhys Amber recounts his standout experiences and people he encountered while working in the famed mining region.

The Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates’ 2023 Lunar New Year Gift Pack Celebrates Optimism

Grape Gifts Make Great Gifts: Holiday Wine Sets from Road 13 Vineyards Now Available to Order

Send Love and Good Cheer(s) with Holiday Wine Sets from Liquidity Wines

Popular

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

The Scout List Vol. 592

North Van’s ‘Sons of Vancouver Distillery’ Wins Canadian Whisky of the Year

Three Michelin-Recommended Italian Restaurants Come Together for One Unique Dinner Experience

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

L’Abattoir is Growing their Team of Experienced Service Individuals
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou is Seeking an Experienced Line Cook
Opportunity Knocks

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Seeking a Sommelier for Their ‘Little River’ Floating Restaurant
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ Cafe is Seeking Experienced Individuals to Grow Their Team