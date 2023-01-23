Executive Chef Sought for Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery

The Goods from Quails’ Gate Winery

West Kelowna, BC | Are you an experienced Executive Chef who is looking to make a lasting legacy by working with world-class local ingredients to create wine-inspired culinary experiences?

Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery is ready to hand-pick a new Executive Chef.

At Quails’ Gate, great wine starts in the vineyard. We take that same thinking when sourcing ingredients at Old Vines Restaurant, supporting local farmers and consciously selecting the best our region has to offer. Our philosophy is of fresh simplicity: the menu is inspired by regional Okanagan and West Coast ingredients prepared in the classical tradition. In addition, as a winery restaurant, wine is always a key starting point when a new dish is being developed at Old Vines Restaurant.

As Executive Chef you will lead our experienced culinary team on the estate, overseeing all day-to-day preparation, production, quality of standards and staff development in the execution of our culinary vision. You will develop strategies, culinary programs and menus for Old Vines Restaurant, The Market at Quails’ Gate, and various catering and onsite special events.

This great culinary leadership position will be offered to an inspiring, hands-on leader who has proven culinary skills and has worked in a similar world-class kitchen environment. You will have strong organizational ability, passion for success and continuous improvement, strong advocacy for health and safety, and a clear focus on coaching and mentoring a team to reach their fullest potential.

If this opportunity speaks to you and what you are looking for next in your career, please apply and allow us to pick you to join our family.