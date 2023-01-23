Coffee Roastery Modus Prepares to Take On a New Nighttime Persona, Feb. 4th

On Saturday, February 4th, Mount Pleasant’s Coffee Roastery Modus will take on a second, nighttime persona with their new “dinner/bevy/collab” series called Modus After Hours…

The first guest talents slated to segue the 112 W Broadway spot from daytime cafe into casual, after hours vibes will be Jian Hui Cheng and Daniel Muñoz (Toña chocolates). Details of the dinner are still being hammered out, but so far we know to expect a tasting menu of five-(plus)-courses hitting all the sweet and savoury notes you’d expect from the two talented local chefs – and that’s enough to persuade us! (But if you need more convincing, then stay tuned to Modus’ Instagram feed for a roll-out of menu specifics and to learn more about Cheng and Muñoz.)

There are two seatings: 5:30-7:30pm and 8:30-10:30pm. Tickets for m.a.d. 001 are just $75 per person for all of the food (and fun). If wine is your thing, then choosing the pairing option for an additional $55 is definitely not a bad idea. Set yourself up here.