Time To Score: The Bao Bei Chinese New Year Menu Covers All The Bases

Portrait

Another Beautiful photo by Mark Yammine

The Bao Bei crew have returned from their annual holidays just in time to celebrate the Year Of The Rabbit . AAs theChinatown brasserie takes the Lunar New Year pretty seriously, which means good times and a killer dinner menu for Vancouverites.

Starting on the eve of the Chinese New Year (Saturday, Jan 21st) and running for the next two weeks, Bao Bei will be offering a celebratory 6-course menu that covers all the bases: noodles for longevity, dumplings for wealth, pork belly for prosperity, and fish for bounty (see details below).

Diners can choose to reserve the whole menu for $108 per person or order a la carte, but be forewarned: limited quantities of each dish will be available per night plus, seatings for these dinners are sought after, and reservations are moving quickly, so dial up some friends and figure out which date works for you sooner than later. You’ll be glad to enter the Year of the Rabbit with a happy heart and a full belly or a full heart and a happy belly. Reserve here.

Bao Bei Lunar New Year Menu | January 21 – February 4th | $108 | Details 

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
163 Keefer St. | 604-688-0876 | WEBSITE
Sophia Lin Does The Dishes

 

Sophia Lin Does The Dishes

‘Their There’ Throws It’s Hat in the Ring for Your New Favourite Brunch Spot

‘It’s Okay Bar’ Set to Bring Comfort and Assurance to All, Beginning This Week

Three Michelin-Recommended Italian Restaurants Come Together for One Unique Dinner Experience

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

