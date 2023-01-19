Three Michelin-Recommended Italian Restaurants Come Together for One Unique Dinner Experience

The Goods from Kitchen Table Restaurants
Vancouver, BC | In the true spirit of Dine Out, Kitchen Table is bringing together its three Michelin Recommended restaurants for one unique and lavish dinner experience on January 22nd, 2023. Enjoy dishes featuring luxurious ingredients such as caviar, black truffle, lobsters and wagyu beef; Chefs of Ask For Luigi, Bacaro and Carlino will prepare each course.
MENU
Course One
Caviar
Persimmon sformato, radicchio, chicken gelee
Prepared by Chef Scott Korzack, Bacaro
Course Two
Tartare di Vitello
Black truffle, uni, potato galette, smoked egg yolk jam, seaweed
Prepared by Chef Guven Uyanik, Kitchen Table Executive Chef
Course Three
Lobster Ravioli
Mascarpone, lobster jus, organic tomato, basil
Prepared by Chef Kevin Risos, Ask For Luigi
Course Four
Wagyu Beef tenderloin
Potato truffle arancini, foie gras, bone marrow espuma, truffle jus
Prepared by Chef Omar Hadi, Carlino
Course Five
Korean Strawberries
Pistachio cream, shortbread, chocolate
Prepared by Chef Guven Uyanik, Kitchen Table Executive Chef
Details
January 22, 2023, 5pm at Carlino
50 seats available
$188
Reservations for this lavish culinary collaboration between our three Michelin-recommended chefs can be made via Tock.
