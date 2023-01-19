Three Michelin-Recommended Italian Restaurants Come Together for One Unique Dinner Experience

The Goods from Kitchen Table Restaurants

Vancouver, BC | In the true spirit of Dine Out, Kitchen Table is bringing together its three Michelin Recommended restaurants for one unique and lavish dinner experience on January 22nd, 2023. Enjoy dishes featuring luxurious ingredients such as caviar, black truffle, lobsters and wagyu beef; Chefs of Ask For Luigi, Bacaro and Carlino will prepare each course.

MENU

Course One

Caviar

Persimmon sformato, radicchio, chicken gelee

Prepared by Chef Scott Korzack, Bacaro

Course Two

Tartare di Vitello

Black truffle, uni, potato galette, smoked egg yolk jam, seaweed

Prepared by Chef Guven Uyanik, Kitchen Table Executive Chef

Course Three

Lobster Ravioli

Mascarpone, lobster jus, organic tomato, basil

Prepared by Chef Kevin Risos, Ask For Luigi

Course Four

Wagyu Beef tenderloin

Potato truffle arancini, foie gras, bone marrow espuma, truffle jus

Prepared by Chef Omar Hadi, Carlino

Course Five

Korean Strawberries

Pistachio cream, shortbread, chocolate

Prepared by Chef Guven Uyanik, Kitchen Table Executive Chef

Details

January 22, 2023, 5pm at Carlino

50 seats available

$188

Reservations for this lavish culinary collaboration between our three Michelin-recommended chefs can be made via Tock.