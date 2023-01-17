Heads Up / Chinatown

Check Out This Fine List of 'THIS Gallery' Workshops

Still trying to scratch the New Year itch by adding a new skill to your 2023 repertoire? Or just looking to fill some “down time” getting your hands dirty while having fun and getting your butt out of the house? Either way, there’s a good chance that THIS Gallery can help sort you out with their stacked calendar of winter workshops, January 19th through March 19th.

All of the instructor-led one-day-only classes run from two to four hours long, and take place on either Sunday afternoon or Thursday evening. The diverse roster of topics so far range from painting, figure drawing and gelli-plating (aka basically a simpler version of screenprinting) to making new threads out of old denim and meditatively hand-stitching portals. All of the needed materials are included in the cost of each workshop ($60-235 each), with a couple of very small exceptions (namely, your old jeans for up-cycling).

Need some extra inspiration? For the more spontaneous and sociable bunch: THIS Gallery also hosts monthly ‘Quaff and Create’ nights every third Thursday from 6 to 9pm, where participants can enjoy music and a drink (included in the price of registration) along with some wild card elements while art-making. Mark your calendar now, because the first Quaff and Create is happening this week (January 19th). Secure your spot in advance and get more details on all of the upcoming workshops here.

Also of note: if you have an idea for a workshop of your own, but don’t have the space for it, THIS Gallery is also accepting pitches! Find out more.

THIS Gallery
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
475 Main St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2T7 | WEBSITE
Make Space on Your Calendar

