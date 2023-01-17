Chef Lee Cooper and His Team Serving Up Romance at L’Abattoir This Valentine’s Day

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | Set in the heart of historic Gastown, L’Abattoir invites couples to stroll through the cobblestoned streets with Valentine’s Day dinner as the destination.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Michelin-recommended L’Abattoir will be putting away their à la carte and Chef’s Menus in favour of a special Valentine’s Day menu priced at $145 plus applicable taxes and gratuity. The five-course menu will start with a Lobster Cappuccino which is a nod to one of Chef Cooper’s mentors, Chef Scott Jaeger, who featured a version of this dish on his menu at the iconic Pear Tree Restaurant for many years.

“In a continued effort to be one of Vancouver’s finest occasion-dining experiences, we’re indulging our guests with an opportunity to enjoy what we feel we do best,” says Director of Operations, Chad Clark.

The savoury courses that follow the decadent cappuccino are sure to please couples with a beautiful lightly smoked sockeye salmon course and then the choice of either a Tournedos of beef Rossini or a L’Abattoir favourite, the Tandoori style sablefish.

Pastry Chef, Oliver Bernardino, who is always up to the task of bringing an incredibly memorable sweet end to the evening has several dessert courses on the Valentine’s Day menu. From the pre-dessert pear sorbet through a warm dark chocolate tart and ending the evening with house-made macarons to take home, love-struck diners will wrap up their dining experience on a sweet note.

Diners wishing to enjoy a full wine paired dining experience can add the wine pairings to their tickets either when they book their reservations or upon arrival while quantities allow for $125 plus applicable taxes and gratuity. Head Sommelier, Andrew Forsyth will be pouring the perfect compliment to each course from local favourites to old and new world wines.

The L’Abattoir bartending team will be offering a selection of their seasonal cocktails in addition to their Valentine’s Day feature cocktail, the Joy Division, a play on the Division Bell, a cocktail developed over a decade ago in New York City with Mezcal being the focus. The list for the evening wouldn’t be complete without an extravagant non-alcoholic cocktail feature. Is It French is a twist on a French 75 with Lyres non-alcoholic spirits being at the heart of this libation.

Whether celebrating new love or years together and everything in between, L’Abattoir’s team is looking forward to adding to the memories with this year’s Valentine Day dining experience.