Railtown Catering Proposes Romance with a Luxurious Five-Course Take-Home Meal

Vancouver, BC | Skip the crowded and rushed Valentine’s dinner out and impress your significant other with an attentively prepared meal in the comfort of home. Railtown Catering’s thoughtful chefs have created a luxurious five-course meal for two that you can take home and assemble, so you may celebrate whenever and however you like.

Easy to reheat, the five-star feast includes three appetizers to amuse the tastebuds, a juicy and flavourful duck breast as the main course, and a heart shaped duo for a sweet ending. Start off by showcasing your artistic skills with the Smoked Balik Salmon. This portion of the salmon is known to be the most tender cut that melts in your mouth. Slowly smoked for flavour, the Smoked Balik Salmon comes with marinated potatoes and cucumbers with a side of dill crème fraîche and beet vinaigrette for your chance at creative plating. Up next is a warm and creamy Dungeness Crab Bisque complemented by black truffle and leek ravioli topped with a dollop of cognac cream. The final starter dish is a refreshing Baby Arugula, Fennel and Orange Salad served with toasted almonds, sweet oranges, and mint vinaigrette.

The main event features a Honey Roasted Duck Breast and Confit Leg rich in flavour and presented on a warm apple and brioche pudding, creamed savoy cabbage, and drizzled with natural duck jus. A protein not commonly prepared at home, the perfectly tender and succulent duck is bound to impress. For the grand finale, Railtown Catering is offering two contrasting heart shaped desserts: a berry and vanilla mousse heart cake dribbled with a raspberry hibiscus compote along with a dark chocolate mousse and coffee hazelnut praline crunch filled with a crème brûlée centre.

An impressive and thorough five-course meal for two, Railtown Catering’s Valentine’s To-Go package is priced at $199 plus tax with a vegetarian option upon request. For those looking to further upgrade the experience, optional meal enhancements are available at an additional fee including RM Ossetra caviar at $99 per ounce and seared foie gras at $30 per person.

Available for order via www.railtowncatering.ca or by calling 604-568-8811, Railtown Catering is accepting orders from now until 10am February 8th. Pick up will be at the 397 Railtown Street location from 3pm to 5pm on February 13th and 10am to 5pm February14th.

Eating out doesn’t always have to be the answer; thought and effort can mean so much more. Amaze your significant other with a thoughtful and loving Valentine’s meal at home.

397 Railway St. | 604-568-8811
