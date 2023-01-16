L’Abattoir is Growing their Team of Experienced Service Individuals

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir restaurant in Gastown is looking for a full-time Server, a Sommelier and a Bartender to join the team. Experience in the industry is required and experience in fine dining establishments is preferred.

L’Abattoir is an award winning restaurant located in the heart of Gastown serving dinner five nights a week. Over the last 12 years, L’Abattoir has built its reputation based on the attention to detail and dedication of their team. As a result, they have been consistently recognized as one of the country’s premier dining establishments.

L’Abattoir offers competitive compensation and gratuities as well as health benefits for full-time employees. Interested and qualified candidates are urged to apply in confidence to [email protected] with their resumes.