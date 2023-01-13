Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Old Bird’s Lunar New Year Family Feast

Community News / Main Street

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate Lunar New Year at Old Bird with our special Lunar New Year Family Feast ($48/ppl), available from January 18th to February 5th, featuring new dishes such as the Pan Seared Whole Fish with pickled vegetables, spicy lantern pepper and Kombucha pumpkin puree. Also, be sure to try our new ‘White Rabbit’ cocktail in honour of the Year of the Rabbit, made with white rabbit candy infused vodka, spiced rum and black tea.

Additionally, until February 5th, all guests who dine in at Old Bird will have a chance to enter the Chinese New Year Lucky Draw. The grand prize will be drawn on February 6th, and includes a dinner for four at Old Bird, a bouquet of flowers from kkot floral, and a set of Old Bird chopsticks and Baijiu cups.

Old Bird is open from Wednesday to Sunday. Book your table quickly at OldBird.ca because seats are filling up fast!

Old Bird
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3950 Main St. | 604-873-1172 | WEBSITE
