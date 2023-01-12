Sopra Sotto to Host La Stella Winery for One-Night-Only Winemakers Dinner

The Goods from Sopra Sotto

Vancouver, BC | Join us on Thursday, January 26th, for a special evening with BC’s very own La Stella winery. We are honoured to host this five course collaborative meal curated by our culinary team, lead by Executive Chef, Enrico Fratoni, with a selection of wines paired with each course by La Stella’s, Rasoul Salehi.

Tickets ($120 per person) are available for our private seating at our Commercial Drive location only. Doors open at 6:30pm and dinner will be served at 7pm.

On the Menu:

APERITIVO

Bruschetta e Burrata – fresh tomatoes, burrata, house-made bread

LaStellina Rosato

ANTIPASTO

Gamberi Grigiliati – prawns, salsa verde, lemon zest

Vivace Pinot Grigio

PRIMO

Raclette-Stuffed Ravioli – zucchini velouté, oyster mushrooms, radicchio

Fortissimo

SECONDO

Wine-Braised Lamb Shank – mashed potatoes, asparagus

Espressivo

DOLCE

Crostata Crumble – wine-poached pears, whipped ricotta

Moscato d’Osoyoos

One evening, one seating, by advance tickets only – reserve your place today for an unforgettable, private dining experience here.