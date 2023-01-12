Community News / Commercial Drive

Sopra Sotto to Host La Stella Winery for One-Night-Only Winemakers Dinner

Portrait

The Goods from Sopra Sotto

Vancouver, BC | Join us on Thursday, January 26th, for a special evening with BC’s very own La Stella winery. We are honoured to host this five course collaborative meal curated by our culinary team, lead by Executive Chef, Enrico Fratoni, with a selection of wines paired with each course by La Stella’s, Rasoul Salehi.

Tickets ($120 per person) are available for our private seating at our Commercial Drive location only. Doors open at 6:30pm and dinner will be served at 7pm.

On the Menu:

APERITIVO
Bruschetta e Burrata – fresh tomatoes, burrata, house-made bread
LaStellina Rosato

ANTIPASTO
Gamberi Grigiliati – prawns, salsa verde, lemon zest
Vivace Pinot Grigio

PRIMO
Raclette-Stuffed Ravioli – zucchini velouté, oyster mushrooms, radicchio
Fortissimo

SECONDO
Wine-Braised Lamb Shank – mashed potatoes, asparagus
Espressivo

DOLCE
Crostata Crumble – wine-poached pears, whipped ricotta
Moscato d’Osoyoos

One evening, one seating, by advance tickets only – reserve your place today for an unforgettable, private dining experience here.

Sopra Sotto
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1510 Commercial Dr. | 604-251-7586 | WEBSITE
Sopra Sotto to Host La Stella Winery for One-Night-Only Winemakers Dinner
The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Chancho Tortilleria Set to Move to Commercial Drive in 2023

‘Dolce Amore’ (aka The Gelato Mafia) is Celebrating Their Anniversary This Weekend

Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’

A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Not Your Average “Grab n’ Go” Sushi Joint: Check Out Juno Provisions on The Drive

Popular

Much-Loved Neighbourhood Restaurant, Dock Lunch, Has Permanently Closed

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

Get Cozy with The Stable House Bistro’s Sunday ‘Abendessen’ Menu

Oh Carolina Cafe & Grocer Says ‘Farewell’ to Fraserhood on January 15th

Cioppino’s Chef Pino Posteraro Named ‘Guardian of Tradition’ by Italy’s Esteemed Gambero Rosso

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Fairmont Pacific Rim to Kick Off 2023 Guest Collaboration Series This February
Community News

The Arbor Offers Grab-And-Go Versions of Their Famous Sandwiches at The Juice Truck

4 Places
Community News / Downtown

Grant Sceney Reveals His Popular ‘Sun Also Rises’ Cocktail Recipe
Community News / Yaletown

Cioppino’s Chef Pino Posteraro Named ‘Guardian of Tradition’ by Italy’s Esteemed Gambero Rosso