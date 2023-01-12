Sopra Sotto to Host La Stella Winery for One-Night-Only Winemakers Dinner

The Goods from Sopra Sotto
Vancouver, BC | Join us on Thursday, January 26th, for a special evening with BC’s very own La Stella winery. We are honoured to host this five course collaborative meal curated by our culinary team, lead by Executive Chef, Enrico Fratoni, with a selection of wines paired with each course by La Stella’s, Rasoul Salehi.
Tickets ($120 per person) are available for our private seating at our Commercial Drive location only. Doors open at 6:30pm and dinner will be served at 7pm.
On the Menu:
APERITIVO
Bruschetta e Burrata – fresh tomatoes, burrata, house-made bread
LaStellina Rosato
ANTIPASTO
Gamberi Grigiliati – prawns, salsa verde, lemon zest
Vivace Pinot Grigio
PRIMO
Raclette-Stuffed Ravioli – zucchini velouté, oyster mushrooms, radicchio
Fortissimo
SECONDO
Wine-Braised Lamb Shank – mashed potatoes, asparagus
Espressivo
DOLCE
Crostata Crumble – wine-poached pears, whipped ricotta
Moscato d’Osoyoos
One evening, one seating, by advance tickets only – reserve your place today for an unforgettable, private dining experience here.
