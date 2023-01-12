Potluck Hawker Eatery’s Popular Take-Out Feast Returns for the Year of the Rabbit

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery
Vancouver, BC | Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Cambie Village’s Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street) as the Southeast Asian restaurant launches its special Lunar New Year feast. Available for two days only, the popular eight-course take-out menu makes a return, featuring guest favourites and new flavours by chefs Justin Cheung and Ernest Lee, including the classic Prosperity Toss, Hainan Chicken, and whole lobster Pad Thai. Pre-orders are available now online for pick-up on January 21 and 22, 2023.
“Our eight-course feast was so popular last year, we had to bring it back for Year of the Rabbit, but with a variety of new dishes inspired by our combined Asian heritage,” explains Cheung. “Every dish symbolizes an important part of Lunar New Year traditions – from longevity noodles, plentiful whole fish, to togetherness with chicken and good luck with my favourite Prosperity Toss.”
Potluck’s Year of the Rabbit Feast is $288 (plus tax and gratuity) and serves four to six people. The meal also includes a jug of Thai Tea for the whole family to enjoy and share. Guests can now pre-order via Tock or on its website. The eight lucky dishes include:
Potluck Prosperity Toss
julienne veg, smoked salmon, tuna tataki, cashew, sesame dressing
Gado Gado
gailan, cucumber, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, peanut sauce
Oyster Mushroom Wings
salted egg yolk, curry leaf cereal
Truffled Hainanese Chicken
ginger, scallion
Sambal Pomfret
shallot chili paste, herbs
Whole Lobster Pad Thai
rice noodle cooked in premium lobster stock, tamarind, peanuts
Golden Chicken Fat Rice
chicken stock, turmeric, ginger
Coconut Panna Cotta
assorted fruit, black currant syrup
For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.
