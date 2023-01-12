Fairmont Pacific Rim to Kick Off 2023 Guest Collaboration Series This February

The Goods from the Fairmont Pacific Rim

Vancouver, BC | On February 7 and 8, Botanist’s Executive Chef Hector Laguna and Head Bartender Jeff Savage will welcome Singapore’s award-winning cocktail bar Manhattan, currently ranked No. 33 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list. Botanist will host a two night sensory cocktail-paired dinner, followed by a one night ‘Guest Bar In-Residence’ pop-up at The Lobby Lounge & Rawbar on February 9.

In the quest to provide unparalleled cocktail experiences for hotel guests alike, Manhattan, located in the Five-Star Conrad Singapore Orchard in Singapore, and Fairmont Pacific Rim’s award-winning bars, are joining forces for this one-of-a-kind collaboration. For two nights only, Chef Laguna will pair a six-course tasting menu with three Manhattan feature cocktails created by industry veteran and Beverage Director Rusty Cerven, and Bartender Chung Yahan, with just as many concocted by Botanist Bar’s own Jeff Savage.

Following the two-night tasting menu experience at Botanist, on February 9 the Manhattan team will head to Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Lobby Lounge & RawBar where they’ll partner with Creative Beverage Director, Grant Sceney to design a unique menu of signature Manhattan cocktails complemented by a list of new Lobby Lounge libations that act as a blend of both teams’ expertise and creativity.

“We’ve always admired the incredible work from Rusty and the Manhattan team,” says Grant Sceney, Creative Beverage Director at Fairmont Pacific Rim. “It’s clear their dedication to the craft has paid off in leading them to become one of the world’s best bars. The entire Fairmont Pacific Rim family is excited to create and serve alongside them.”

This collaboration will kick off a series of In-Residence guest chef and bartender partnerships at Fairmont Pacific Rim in 2023. The series aims to provide unrivaled, immersive experiences with world-renowned restaurants and bars from around the globe to create memorable experiences for valued guests and the Vancouver community. In 2022, Botanist and The Lobby Lounge & RawBar launched this program with a series of ongoing collaborations with some of the world’s finest institutions. These included New York City’s Katana Kitten, No. 9 on World’s 50 Best Bars list, and SAGA, led by acclaimed culinarian James Kent, and its counterpart cocktail bar, Overstory, which ranked No. 27 on the list of 50 Best Bars in North America, and received its Two-Michelin star rating that year. In November, Mexico City’s beloved cocktail outpost Hanky Panky visited Fairmont Pacific Rim to create an unforgettable Día de los Muertos experience.

“The Manhattan experience is one of great proficiency and ingenuity,” says Rusty Cerven, Beverage Director of Conrad Singapore Orchard. “By partnering with Fairmont Pacific Rim, we’re able to bring that warmth and expertise to the beautiful city of Vancouver. It’s a pleasure to show the community what the Singapore cocktail culture is all about.”

Manhattan is a well-renowned leader in the cocktail industry and home to the world’s first in-hotel rickhouse; it is a grand hotel bar inspired by the 19th century’s Golden Age of cocktails and fine drinking. Delivering on its name with a glamorous yet modern space reminiscent of old New York, craft bartending meets artisanal spirits to pay homage to classic and forgotten cocktails that leap from the pages of history. Recently awarded No.9 inAsia’s 50 Best Bars List, No. 33 in The World’s 50 Best Bars List and 2019 Singapore Tourism Awards for Best Nightspot Experience in Singapore.

The tasting menu will be available for dinner service on February 7 and 8 for $298 CAD per person (including tax and gratuity). Reservations are now open to the public and can be booked online.

Further details about Fairmont Pacific Rim’s 2023 line-up of events will be revealed in the coming weeks.