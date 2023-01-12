Track and Food

Corey Mintz Discusses Noma’s Impending Closure, What it Means for Labour and “Fine Dining”

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

Prominent food journalist, Corey Mintz, jumps on the podcast once again to help break down Noma‘s impending closure at the end of 2024. Last Monday (January 9th, 2023) New York Times dropped the news via an exposé all about the context of the announcement, including issues with unpaid labour, what this means for Noma’s chef and owner, René Redzepi, and his team, and the larger global ramifications on “fine dining” scene. The former world number one restaurant (World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021) has made an indelible mark on the food industry. There’s a lot to unpack here. Enjoy!

(For some supplementary reading: famed New York Times food critic, Pete Wells, also recently shared his thoughts regarding the closure announcement and why it’s so significant.)

There are 0 comments

Popular

Much-Loved Neighbourhood Restaurant, Dock Lunch, Has Permanently Closed

‘It’s Okay Bar’ Set to Bring Comfort and Assurance to All, Beginning This Week

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

Oh Carolina Cafe & Grocer Says ‘Farewell’ to Fraserhood on January 15th

Get Cozy with The Stable House Bistro’s Sunday ‘Abendessen’ Menu

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food

James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith Give Us Their 2023 Predictions

The boys are back with their insights and predictions of how the local restaurant community will evolve in the year ahead...
Track and Food

Talking All About Tipping, with Corey Mintz

In this episode, the prominent food journalist offers up his insight and perspective on "tip creep" - what is it, actually, and what does it mean for the hospitality and business industries moving forwards?
Track and Food

James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith on All Things Michelin and Their Fave Vancouver Dishes

In this latest instalment, the “triple J’s” discuss Michelin coming to Vancouver and make their picks as to who will gain a star; then weigh in on their favourite Vancouver restaurant dishes.
Track and Food

St. Lawrence’s JC Poirier on Québec, Culture, Values, and His Upcoming Cookbook

The restaurateur recently spoke at length about his career, his cooking philosophy, how Where the River Narrows (dropping November 8th, 2022) came about and what he hopes readers will take away from it.