Corey Mintz Discusses Noma’s Impending Closure, What it Means for Labour and “Fine Dining”

Prominent food journalist, Corey Mintz, jumps on the podcast once again to help break down Noma‘s impending closure at the end of 2024. Last Monday (January 9th, 2023) New York Times dropped the news via an exposé all about the context of the announcement, including issues with unpaid labour, what this means for Noma’s chef and owner, René Redzepi, and his team, and the larger global ramifications on “fine dining” scene. The former world number one restaurant (World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021) has made an indelible mark on the food industry. There’s a lot to unpack here. Enjoy!

(For some supplementary reading: famed New York Times food critic, Pete Wells, also recently shared his thoughts regarding the closure announcement and why it’s so significant.)