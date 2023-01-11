Community News / Downtown

Grant Sceney Reveals His Popular ‘Sun Also Rises’ Cocktail Recipe

Portrait

Photo credit: Dorina Kopcok

The Goods from the Fairmont Pacific Rim

Vancouver, BC | Grant Sceney, Head of Beverages for the Fairmont Pacific Rim, shares his recipe for a Hemmingway-inspired cocktail currently on the menu at The Lobby Lounge & RawBar. “Our ‘Sun Also Rises’ cocktail has been a guest favourite for years,” says Sceney, “I’ve often been told that guests attempt to recreate it at home once they’ve tried it.” Consider this your opportunity to get it right!

Sun Also Rises

Ingredients:
1.5oz Don Julio Reposado
0.5oz Ron Zacapa Rum
1oz Tamarind syrup*
Juice from 1/2 grapefruit
Juice from 1/2 lime

*Tamarind Syrup:
500gm Tamarind paste (not tamarind cooking concentrate; this paste should be thick and hard)
2L Water
2kg White sugar

Method:
Bring the water to a boil with the tamarind inside, let boil for 5 mins, then remove from heat. Take a muddler or rolling pin and use it to carefully break up the tamarind. Don’t let the hot water splash on you. Break it up as much as you can, then pour the water and tamarind through a sieve into a new pot. Use the back of the spoon to break up and push through the tamarind as much as possible. Repeat this step twice. Return to heat, add in sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool. Once cooled, store in a container in the fridge.

Note: put the tamarind syrup into a squeeze bottle when ready to use for making drinks.

Lobby Lounge And RawBar, The
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5300 | WEBSITE
