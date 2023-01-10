Get Cozy with The Stable House Bistro’s Sunday ‘Abendessen’ Menu

Winter is a great time to indulge in cozy, nostalgic flavours. Enter a new weekly German dinner series, happening every Sunday throughout the month of January at The Stable House.

Hit up Stable House January 15th, 22nd and 29th for their special abendessen (German for ‘supper’) menu created by Sous Chef Marcus Lenk (and inspired by his mother). “My family heritage is German, and I grew up eating these dishes all the time – it is my mother’s recipe,” says Lenk, “This is the dinner my siblings and I request when we go home to visit. Making this German meal is a fun way for me to honour her and to feel more connected to my roots.”

Of course, German roots are not required to draw comfort from this traditional Bavarian evening meal ($32 per person), featuring beef roulade (rinderrouladen), dumplings (knödel), cabbage (rotkohl) and gravy. For added warmth (an obvious choice on a drizzly, grey Vancouver day), you can also opt to wash it all down with one (or both) of their feature German wines, at $14 for each 5oz pour. Check out the full menu details in the photograph above.

The Stable House’s German dinner is available (in addition to their regular menu) Sunday only, beginning at 3pm. Lock in your reservation in advance by calling the restaurant or booking online here.