Cioppino’s Chef Pino Posteraro Named ‘Guardian of Tradition’ by Italy’s Esteemed Gambero Rosso

Vancouver, BC | On December 20th, 2022, Chef Giuseppe “Pino” Posteraro, founder and owner of Yaletown restaurant, Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca, was awarded the Guardian of Tradition Award by respected Italian food and wine magazine and publisher, Gambero Rosso (essentially, Italy’s equivalent of the Michelin Guide) – one of only seven international honours awarded by the organization for 2023. Additionally, Cioppino’s was the recipient of Gambero Rosso’s highest honour for Best Fine-Dining Restaurants abroad, “3 Forchette” (3 Forks), making them the only Vancouver establishment on this year’s list of 30, and one of two Canadian restaurants.

Gambero Rosso made the following statement upon presenting Chef Pino with the Guardian of Tradition: “We move among the glass skyscrapers of Vancouver to pay tribute to Pino Posteraro, chef and owner of Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca since 1999. The place is a point of reference for all of Canada: ingredients of great quality, obviously starting with excellent olive oils, first-rate fish and meats, cured meats seasoned at home according to tradition, and an infinite wine list. For 23 years a virtuous model of Italian cuisine in the world, prepared with professional approach and competence.”

“It makes me very proud and humbled to receive this award,” says Posteraro, “And it is a great sense of responsibility to carry on in my second home Canada: to keep an eye on the traditions but constantly evolve.”

Chef Pino adds the award to his already impressive accolades, including Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy, which he received in 2018, making him the first chef in Canada to be bestowed the presidentially-designated award for individuals working to promote Italian prestige and relations internationally.

Cioppino's Yaletown
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-688-7466 | WEBSITE
