Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ Cafe is Seeking Experienced Individuals to Grow Their Team

The Goods from Their There
Vancouver, BC | Their There is currently looking to add a Brunch Server and Barista to our team. With a creative focused coffee culture, we are looking to expand our breakfast and lunch programs.
Our ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role, and is highly motivated and passionate about food.
If you would like to chat with us about the position, please respond to this post in confidence to [email protected]. Only suitable applicants will be contacted. We look forward to meeting you!
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
