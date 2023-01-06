Track and Food

James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith Give Us Their 2023 Predictions

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

The boys are back with their insights and predictions for 2023. Recorded a few days before the New Year, James Iranzad (Gooseneck Hospitality) and James Langford-Smith (Pamplemousse Jus) give their opinions on how the local restaurant community will evolve over the year ahead, in yet another classic “triple J” episode. Enjoy!

