James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith Give Us Their 2023 Predictions

The boys are back with their insights and predictions for 2023. Recorded a few days before the New Year, James Iranzad (Gooseneck Hospitality) and James Langford-Smith (Pamplemousse Jus) give their opinions on how the local restaurant community will evolve over the year ahead, in yet another classic “triple J” episode. Enjoy!