Anh and Chi to Celebrate Lunar New Year with Limited-Edition New Fresh Prep Collaboration

The Goods from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | Western Canada’s top-rated meal kit delivery service, Fresh Prep, is kicking off the new year with an exclusive chef collaboration with award-winning Vietnamese hotspot, Anh and Chi. The Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant has created two limited-edition meal kits for the whole community to enjoy – the Fresh Prep x Anh and Chi Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli Bowl and the Fresh Prep x Anh and Chi Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli Bowl (Vegan).

Both meal kits are now available to order online at freshprep.ca, with deliveries starting January 14, 2023 until April 1, 2023. In addition, customers will also have exclusive access to a special cook-along video with Anh and Chi Co-owner and Creative Director Amelie Nguyen.

“Celebrating local is very important to us at Fresh Prep and our chef collaborations have resulted in some very popular items,” says Becky Brauer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Fresh Prep. “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the talented Anh and Chi team. The new meal kits are delicious and so easy to put together. We are excited for people to start trying them very soon.”

The Fresh Prep x Anh and Chi vermicelli bowl kits look and taste gourmet, feature a host of freshly-chopped vegetables, notes of lemongrass and garlic, and a choice of protein between Lemongrass Chicken and plant-based Lemongrass Tofu. Customers will receive everything they need, including a bottle of Me’s sauces, which are personally developed and handcrafted by Anh and Chi head chef and family matriarch Ly Nguyen. Depending on the kit, customers will receive either the award-winning Me’s Chilli Fish Sauce or the plant-based Me’s Sweet Soy Sauce.

The recipes are foolproof with some light cooking and assembling. They take less than 30 minutes to make and are rated “easy” to cook, making them suitable for even novice home chefs.

“We wanted to make Vietnamese cuisine approachable, as Vietnamese cuisine generally requires a long list of ingredients. As an avid subscriber of their meal kits, I knew this was possible with Fresh Prep,” adds Amelie. “I love how they highlight diverse dishes. Our lemongrass vermicelli bowls are classic Anh and Chi items, and definitely guest favourites. The dishes also have meaning, especially during the Lunar New Year. Long vermicelli noodles are central to the bowls and signify longevity. We wish our new Fresh Prep friends good health with their loved ones.”

The Fresh Prep x Anh and Chi vermicelli bowl kits are available to order now for a limited time at www.freshprep.ca. For more information about Fresh Prep x Anh and Chi, please visit this link.