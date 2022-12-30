Havana Restaurant & Theatre Temporarily Closes for Renovations on Jan. 3, 2023

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | Havana Vancouver, a Commercial Drive staple since 1996, is temporarily closing on January 3, 2023 for renovations. While the restaurant will reopen at the end of the month, stay tuned for an exciting announcement about the Theatre as it relaunches in the spring.

“The renovations being done on the restaurant side are primarily mechanical and functional, necessary for building maintenance and longevity,” says Reuben Major, managing partner of Havana Vancouver. “But, the Theatre is a different story. Expect some really exciting updates very soon!”

Detailed plans for the Theatre remain under wraps for now. The team behind Havana Vancouver look forward to sharing more information in the coming months, and to reopening the iconic venue this spring as a reimagined concept where guests can connect over a quality cocktail or local craft beer alongside live music and comedy.

