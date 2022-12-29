Kick Off 2023 with STRETCH Yoga, This January

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here is what Stretch Yoga has to offer for the month of January:

NEW YEAR 40 DAY CHALLENGE (For NEW Students)

January 1 – February 9, 2023

$40 for 40 Days of Unlimited Yoga

Kick off 2023 by challenging yourself to drop a bad habit for 40 days, while committing to a GREAT habit (yoga). Consistency and patience produce results that last. The best way to help your body and immune system is by committing to good habits over time. We encourage you to start 2023 by upping your yoga to reduce stress and get your daily movement in! We can’t wait for you to experience what this practice will do for you. Sign up here.

*Complete 40 classes between Jan 1 & Feb 9 2023 and we’ll REFUND your $40 pass purchase, or donate it to charity.

Celebrating 8 Years of STRETCH

January 8th

$8 Drop-Ins to all IN-PERSON classes, all day (tell your friends!)



STRETCH has been open for 8 years. Can you believe it? We continue to thrive thanks to the energy and support of our collective. We truly appreciate the love and commitment of those who have practiced with us over the last 8 years, and look forward to an exciting future.

Sunday January 8 will be a special day to celebrate. We are offering: Members and pass holders attend using their existing pass/membership; 30 min DEMO Classes to try out our specialty offerings including Rocket Yoga led by Risto Duggan, Aerial Yoga (Flow Yoga with a hammock to support you) led by Masha Merchant, and Movement Flow led by Brian Carew.

Begin Again: Meditation Series

with Carolyn Anne Budgell

Tuesday, January 10, 24, 31 + Thursday, January 19, 7:30-8:30pm

Full Series (4 Sessions): $99

AN ALL-LEVELS SERIES OF MEDITATION, MINDFULNESS, AND BREATH WORK. The start of a new year is always the perfect time to come back to yourself and to begin again. By the end of the month, you’ll have a greater understanding of the foundations of mindfulness and which tools are best for you. Each class will include a brief overview / lecture of the topic at hand, guided breath work, guided meditations, journaling and periods of silence. This is not a movement-focused series, yet there may be some meditative movements and releases shared throughout. Sign up here.

Aerial Yoga + Sound Bath with Masha Merchant

Monday, January 16 + 23, 6-7:15pm

$40 per session

AERIAL YOGA IS AN UPLIFTING EXPERIENCE WITH A UNIQUE PROP: A YOGA HAMMOCK*. Practice includes floating meditation, breathing practice, Aerial vinyasa flow to energize the whole body, and finishes with deep relaxation lying cradled in the hammock, breathing alongside the sweet sounds of crystal bowls.. Bring your yoga mat, or you may borrow a studio mat for no extra cost. Sign up here.

*Yoga hammocks are made from the finest 100% nylon parachute fabric and can easily hold 440+lbs.