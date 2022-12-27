Community News / Railtown Japantown

Ring In the New Year with Belgard Kitchen’s Prix Fixe Menu

Portrait

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Hello, 2023! Close out 2022 and ring in the new year with us — the ‘Vanbrusco’ will be flowing & the vibes will be high.

Our $65 Prix Fixe menu is a highlight reel of some of our favourite new dishes from the last year alongside long standing Belgard heavy hitters (lookin’ at you, Yam Gnocchi). Wine, beer, & cocktail pairings available upon request.

Reservations are limited and recommended: email [email protected], book online or give us a call at 604-699-1989.

The Menu:

First – choice of:

Beets by Belgard
cooked, pickled, and raw beets,goat cheese, candied walnut (vg)

Bison Tartare
brown butter emulsion, house ricotta, egg yolk gel, grilled focaccia crostini (nf)

Mushroom Toast
mushroom + bacon pate, roasted mixed mushrooms, pickled shimejis, house smoked lardons, thick cut sourdough (nf)

​​Second – choice of:

Osso Bucco
slow cooked beef osso bucco, creamy polenta, rosemary jus, bone marrow butter (gf, nf)

Scallop Risotto
seared scallops, white pearl oyster mushrooms, preserved lemon butter, fried quinoa (gf) [vegetarian option available]

Yam Gnocchi
pork + lamb ragu, brown sage butter, snap peas (nf)

Optional additions:

Whey Roasted Carrots
house quark cheese, black garlic, fermented carrot, fried quinoa (vg, nf)

Roasted Cauliflower
romesco sauce, herbed bread crumbs, dukkah, crispy capers, grana padano (vg)

Dessert – choice of:

Carrot Cake
buttermilk ice cream, walnut praline, chai spice (vg)

Chocolate + Peanut Butter Bar
salted caramel popcorn crust, house banana ice cream (gf, vg)

Sorbet
house made (v)

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
