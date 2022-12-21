Spice Up Your New Year’s Eve Celebrations with Chef Angus An’s Flavourful Tasting Menus

The Goods from Maenam
Vancouver, BC | End the year on a high note with the bold flavours of Maenam’s family-style dine-in and takeout New Year’s Eve Tasting Menus. Take-home NYE dinner sets (feed two to three people) are priced at $145 for vegetarian, and $165 for omnivore and pescatarian, while dine-in guests will tailor their group’s experience by choosing from a delicious slate of dishes to share ($85 – $98 per person, minimum two people).
Maenam Take-Home NYE Dinner Sets
Omnivore
Oxtail Soup
Smoked Duck Breast Nam Tok Salad
Chu Chi Curry with Seared Scallop
Crispy Cumin Pork Rib Stir-Fry
Bua Loy Tapioca and Coconut Dessert
Pescatarian
Hot and Sour Seafood Soup
Soft-Shell Crab and Green Mango Salad
Chu Chi Curry with Seared Scallop
Three-Flavour Whole Fried Red Rockfish
Bua Loy Tapioca and Coconut Dessert
Vegetarian
Tom Kha Banana Blossom and Mushroom Soup
Roasted Beet Salad with Vegetarian Nahm Jim
Vegetable Curry Zucchini Pad Cha Stir-Fry
Bua Loy Tapioca and Coconut Dessert
Chef Angus An’s dine-in New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu is curated for family-style sharing. It features a delightful set of four snacks to pique the appetite, soup and salad to start, two decadent main-course dishes of curry and stir-fry, and a duo of desserts for a sweet finish. Resident wine expert Kurtis Kolt has selected the perfect pairing ($45) for each course including Domaine Rolet, Crémant du Jura Blanc Brut NV; Champalou, Vouvray 2020, Chenin Blanc; M & C Lapierre Morgon 2020, Gamay; and Domaine Longere, Rosé NV. He has also chosen some excellent bottles of bubbly to pop throughout the evening.
New Year’s Eve dine-in reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis by booking* online through Resy or calling Maenam at 604-730-5579; booking well in advance is highly recommended. Takeout can also be preordered by directly phoning the restaurant, and 24 hours’ advance reservation is strongly encouraged. All takeout orders can be picked up at Maenam (1938 West 4th Avenue). *A credit card is required to guarantee bookings, and a policy allowing cancellations up to 72 hours notice prior to the reservation time is in place.
There are 0 comments