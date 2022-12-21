Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Crafts Celebration-Worthy New Year’s Treats

Portrait

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Ring in the New Year with decadent chocolates, signature desserts, and buttery pastries from Burnaby’s Mon Paris. Pastry chef and owner Elena Krasnova’s exquisite champagne truffles, gorgeous macarons, and elegant cakes will add a sense of occasion to your New Year’s Eve toast. And on January’s first morning—whether you leap out of bed to greet the new year or ease into your first cup of coffee—Elena’s incredible selection of impeccable viennoiseries are a delicious start to 2023. Packaged in boxes of five, eight, or ten ($24, $34, $44), Mon Paris’ choice pastries include kouign-amanns, palmiers, peach or raspberry galettes, cherry or pistachio turnovers, and assorted buttery croissants in traditional, chocolate, pistachio, almond, and hazelnut flavours.

Mon Paris is open December 31 from 9am to 5pm for walk-in shopping and pre-ordered pickups. Advance orders are strongly encouraged and can be placed online at monparis.ca, in person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby), or by phone at 604-564-5665. Mon Paris Pâtisserie will be closed December 25 – 26, 2022, and January 1 to 5, 2023.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
Mon Paris Pâtisserie Crafts Celebration-Worthy New Year’s Treats
Scout Magazine’s 2022 Holiday Guide, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Burnaby

A Look Inside La Taqueria’s Newest Location, Finally Open in Burnaby

Chef Elena Krasnova Does ‘The Dishes’

Mark Your Calendar: Tickets for ‘Fruit Beer Fest 2022’ Go On Sale Friday, March 25th

FROM THE COLLECTION // Gleaning Hope from One Artist’s Depiction of an Everyday Activity

Jenice Yu Does ‘The Dishes’

Local Art Sale to Support Indian Residential School Survivors On Now Until July 4th

Popular

Alibi Room Readies for Changing of Hands at the End of December

Rob Feenie joins Wedgewood Hotel as Chef-in-Residence at Bacchus

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

Revel in a Night of Seafood, Wine and Good Times at Juice Bar, Dec. 20th

Amanda MacMullin Talks Seeking New Challenges and Becoming a ‘Grizzled Old Bartender’

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Spice Up Your New Year’s Eve Celebrations with Chef Angus An’s Flavourful Tasting Menus
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Odd Society Spirits is Hosting a “Spirited” New Year’s Eve Pre-Party, Dec. 31
Community News / Downtown

Rob Feenie joins Wedgewood Hotel as Chef-in-Residence at Bacchus
Community News / Chinatown

Pre-Order Your Heat & Eat Christmas Dinner from Irish Heather Shebeen Now