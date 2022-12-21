Mon Paris Pâtisserie Crafts Celebration-Worthy New Year’s Treats

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Ring in the New Year with decadent chocolates, signature desserts, and buttery pastries from Burnaby’s Mon Paris. Pastry chef and owner Elena Krasnova’s exquisite champagne truffles, gorgeous macarons, and elegant cakes will add a sense of occasion to your New Year’s Eve toast. And on January’s first morning—whether you leap out of bed to greet the new year or ease into your first cup of coffee—Elena’s incredible selection of impeccable viennoiseries are a delicious start to 2023. Packaged in boxes of five, eight, or ten ($24, $34, $44), Mon Paris’ choice pastries include kouign-amanns, palmiers, peach or raspberry galettes, cherry or pistachio turnovers, and assorted buttery croissants in traditional, chocolate, pistachio, almond, and hazelnut flavours.

Mon Paris is open December 31 from 9am to 5pm for walk-in shopping and pre-ordered pickups. Advance orders are strongly encouraged and can be placed online at monparis.ca, in person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby), or by phone at 604-564-5665. Mon Paris Pâtisserie will be closed December 25 – 26, 2022, and January 1 to 5, 2023.